Friday Breakfast: 2023-06-23

  1. sharon van etten, michael imperioli – I don’t want to set the world on fire
  2. ephemerons – nostromo
  3. yasmin de laine – talk about suffering
  4. alieysha – falling for you
  5. julia jacklin – shivers
  6. norah jones – don’t knbow why
  7. angie mcmahon – saturn returning
  8. fazerdaze – flood into
  9. dear dear – a woman’s fault
  10. the meristems – back baby
  11. olivia dean, leon bridges – the hardest part (feat. Leon Bridges)
  12. suki waterhouse, belle and sebastian – every day’s a lesson in humility
  13. anya anastasia – smog & mirrors
  14. self esteem – i do this all the time
  15. mazzy star – fade into you
  16. jacqueline taieb – 7 am
  17. edward sharpe and the magnetic zeros – home
  18. coldplay – clocks
  19. supergrass – alright
  20. rusted root – send me on my way
  21. phil collins – on my way
  22. slowdive – kisses
  23. chappell roan – red wine supernova
  24. time (feat. ariana grande) – childish gambino, ariana grande
  25. doja cat – attention
  26. elsy wameyo – nilotic
  27. fizz – high in brighton
  28. slowmango – pacific wind
  29. the cortex shift – medium steve
  30. pinch points – pave me
  31. CIVIC – chase the dragon
  32. placement – new disease
  33. these new south whales – its its own heart
  34. the much – puddle
  35. towns – season 5 (break my fall)
  36. platonic sex – devil’s advocate
  37. king gizzard & the lizard wizard – witchcraft
  38. unknown mortal orchestra – keaukaha
