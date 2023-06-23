Friday Breakfast: 2023-06-23

- sharon van etten, michael imperioli – I don’t want to set the world on fire
- ephemerons – nostromo
- yasmin de laine – talk about suffering
- alieysha – falling for you
- julia jacklin – shivers
- norah jones – don’t knbow why
- angie mcmahon – saturn returning
- fazerdaze – flood into
- dear dear – a woman’s fault
- the meristems – back baby
- olivia dean, leon bridges – the hardest part (feat. Leon Bridges)
- suki waterhouse, belle and sebastian – every day’s a lesson in humility
- anya anastasia – smog & mirrors
- self esteem – i do this all the time
- mazzy star – fade into you
- jacqueline taieb – 7 am
- edward sharpe and the magnetic zeros – home
- coldplay – clocks
- supergrass – alright
- rusted root – send me on my way
- phil collins – on my way
- slowdive – kisses
- chappell roan – red wine supernova
- time (feat. ariana grande) – childish gambino, ariana grande
- doja cat – attention
- elsy wameyo – nilotic
- fizz – high in brighton
- slowmango – pacific wind
- the cortex shift – medium steve
- pinch points – pave me
- CIVIC – chase the dragon
- placement – new disease
- these new south whales – its its own heart
- the much – puddle
- towns – season 5 (break my fall)
- platonic sex – devil’s advocate
- king gizzard & the lizard wizard – witchcraft
- unknown mortal orchestra – keaukaha
