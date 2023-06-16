Friday Breakfast: 2023-06-16

  1. west thebarton – virgin lounge
  2. placement – new disease
  3. tell mama – honey
  4. 5 sided cube – lachie is sight-reading
  5. andy shauf – catch your eye
  6. whitney – no woman
  7. gorillaz – skinny ape
  8. little simz – gorilla
  9. anna leonard – denial
  10. carter vail – i want you
  11. young fathers – tell somebody
  12. ariane roy – ce n’est pas de la chance
  13. the golden dregs – american airlines
  14. cousin tony’s brand new firebird – when this is over
  15. kevin morby – campfire
  16. sylvan esso – uncatena
  17. VC pines – taste your love
  18. spellling – little deer
  19. the avalanches ` – the divine chord
  20. glowing – coming home
  21. colourblind – changing seasons
  22. the birds are spies – butter fish
  23. rowena – your mother’s clothes
  24. skinny pelembe – like a heart won’t beat
  25. mui zyu – rotten bun
  26. wet leg, unknown mortal orchestra – chaise longue
  27. confidence man – holiday
  28. heaps good friends – sooky la la
  29. the linda lindas – tonite
  30. honeybeam – those friendly people
  31. prod laver – we back
  32. bermuda bay – fizzy
  33. alnitak kid – easy rider
  34. babe rainbow – smash the machine
  35. aldous harding – passion babe
  36. lucy dacus – hot n heavy
  37. tiny little houses – garbage bin
  38. retaliens – give me your love
  39. alex g – miracles
  40. alexander black – just friends
  41. alexander flood – rewired
  42. wanderers – penny
  43. hartway – bbetter
  44. brasstracks – fever
  45. bodyjar – remote controller
  46. press club – eugene
  47. bec stevens – big worry
  48. tullamarines – television
