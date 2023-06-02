Friday Breakfast: 2023-06-02

- sufjan stevens, timo andres, conor hanick – reflexion
- weyes blood – when you’re smiling – from “a small light”
- green-house – perennial bloom
- ichiko aoba – space orphans
- highs highs – open season
- liam kazar – on a spanish dune
- the west coast pop art experimental band – eighteen is over the hill
- dr. dog – the breeze
- the beatles – hey jude
- Fog lake – I’ll be around
- the avalanches – pablo’s cruise
- the avalanches – frontier psychiatrist
- harry nilsson – gotta get up
- violent femmes – waiting for the bus
- antonio carlos jobim – waters of march
- caterina valente – samba de uma nota so
- tonix – when we are
- alexander flood – oscillate
- 5 sided cube – enigmatic
- couch – easy to love
- sammy rae & the friends – kick it to me
- slow mango – blob funk
- surprise chef – `spiky boi
- babe rainbow – smash the machine
- Alieysha – falling for you
- molly rocket – rabbit hole
- teenage joans – superglue
