Friday Breakfast: 2023-06-02

Written by on June 2, 2023

  1. sufjan stevens, timo andres, conor hanick – reflexion
  2. weyes blood – when you’re smiling – from “a small light”
  3. green-house – perennial bloom
  4. ichiko aoba – space orphans
  5. highs highs – open season
  6. liam kazar – on a spanish dune
  7. the west coast pop art experimental band – eighteen is over the hill
  8. dr. dog – the breeze
  9. the beatles – hey jude
  10. Fog lake – I’ll be around
  11. the avalanches – pablo’s cruise
  12. the avalanches – frontier psychiatrist
  13. harry nilsson – gotta get up
  14. violent femmes – waiting for the bus
  15. antonio carlos jobim – waters of march
  16. caterina valente – samba de uma nota so
  17. tonix – when we are
  18. alexander flood – oscillate
  19. 5 sided cube – enigmatic
  20. couch – easy to love
  21. sammy rae & the friends – kick it to me
  22. slow mango – blob funk
  23. surprise chef – `spiky boi
  24. babe rainbow – smash the machine
  25. Alieysha – falling for you
  26. molly rocket – rabbit hole
  27. teenage joans – superglue
