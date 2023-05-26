Friday Breakfast: 2023-05-26

  1. david bowie – breaking glass
  2. gill scxott heron – the revolution woll not be televised
  3. robert fripp and brian eno – wind on water
  4. go0 betweens – in her diary
  5. firewater – fanfare
  6. firewater – anything at all
  7. frank black – whatever happened to po
  8. smog – dress sexy at my funeral
  9. eric burdon and the aNIMALS – good times
  10. david bowie – siting in my tree
  11. marianne faithful – brain drain
  12. dream syndicate – see that my grave is kept clean
  13. the who – bargain
  14. tthe smiths – barbarism begins at home
  15. ultravox – dangerous rhythm
  16. captain matchbox whoopee band – wait for me juanita
  17. mandigo – chant of the virgins
  18. the fall – hey luciani
  19. the celibate rifles – bill bonney
  20. henry castro – cumba de colombia
  21. peter tosh – legalize it
  22. warren smith – goit love if you want it
  23. lee perry – womans dub
  24. procol harum – homburg
  25. p[atrice rushen – hang it up
  26. freakpower – freakpower
  27. chico cesar – you youi
  28. the tremeloes – suddenly winter
  29. miriam makeba – masakbane
  30. gewn mcrae – doin it
  31. fan ia all stars – coro m iyare
  32. kaminsky experience inc – departure
  33. irma thomas – im your puppwt
  34. kaminsky experience – power of sugggestion
  35. pink floyd – if
