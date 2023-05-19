Friday Breakfast: 2023-05-19

- ann peebles – I can’t stand the rain
- bill withers – lovely day
- roxy music – mother of pearl
- corinne bailey rae – put your records on
- jack johnson – banana pancakes
- nat king cole – l-o-v-e
- george harrison – here comes the sun
- young-holt unlimited – soulful strut
- natalie cole – this will be (an everlasting love)
- blaze foley – in the misty garden/should’ve been home with you
- leonard cohen – sing another song, boys
- the mountain goats – cotton
- anya anastasia – losing wild
- faye webster – kingston
- angie mcmahon – keeping time
- kevin morby – this is a photograph II
- justice – D.A.N.C.E
- slowmango – blob funk
- babe rainbow – super ego
- mi-sex – i don’t know
- daisy the great – glitter 2
- arlo parks, phoebe bridgers – pegasus (ft. phoebe bridgers)
- angel olsen – my reverie
- dodie – lonely bones – live at npr’s tiny desk concert
- local natives – nye
- cheap date – way that you love
- teenage joans – superglue
- slowly slowly – nothing on
- dem mob – soul of the lion
- twine – my god
- down and out – paper skin
- west thebarton – george michael
- half time oranges – salamander on my verandah
- helen shapiro – walkin back to happiness
- herb alpert & the tijuana brass – spanish flea
- courtney barnett – history eraser
- blur – the narcissist
- sunfruits – sunfruits
- the goon sax – make time 4 love
- ricky albeck and the blair line band – lovely bones
- tim rogers & the twin set – I left my heart all over the place
- violent femmes – nightmares
