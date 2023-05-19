Friday Breakfast: 2023-05-19

Written by on May 19, 2023

  1. ann peebles – I can’t stand the rain
  2. bill withers – lovely day
  3. roxy music – mother of pearl
  4. corinne bailey rae – put your records on
  5. jack johnson – banana pancakes
  6. nat king cole – l-o-v-e
  7. george harrison – here comes the sun
  8. young-holt unlimited – soulful strut
  9. natalie cole – this will be (an everlasting love)
  10. blaze foley – in the misty garden/should’ve been home with you
  11. leonard cohen – sing another song, boys
  12. the mountain goats – cotton
  13. anya anastasia – losing wild
  14. faye webster – kingston
  15. angie mcmahon – keeping time
  16. kevin morby – this is a photograph II
  17. justice – D.A.N.C.E
  18. slowmango – blob funk
  19. babe rainbow – super ego
  20. mi-sex – i don’t know
  21. daisy the great – glitter 2
  22. arlo parks, phoebe bridgers – pegasus (ft. phoebe bridgers)
  23. angel olsen – my reverie
  24. dodie – lonely bones – live at npr’s tiny desk concert
  25. local natives – nye
  26. cheap date – way that you love
  27. teenage joans – superglue
  28. slowly slowly – nothing on
  29. dem mob – soul of the lion
  30. twine – my god
  31. down and out – paper skin
  32. west thebarton – george michael
  33. half time oranges – salamander on my verandah
  34. helen shapiro – walkin back to happiness
  35. herb alpert & the tijuana brass – spanish flea
  36. courtney barnett – history eraser
  37. blur – the narcissist
  38. sunfruits – sunfruits
  39. the goon sax – make time 4 love
  40. ricky albeck and the blair line band – lovely bones
  41. tim rogers & the twin set – I left my heart all over the place
  42. violent femmes – nightmares
