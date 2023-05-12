Friday Breakfast: 2023-05-12

- maya delilah – gato
- pom poko – danger baby
- okey dokey, liz cooper – modern chemistry
- caroline rose – jeanie becomes a mom
- king of spain – grabovac
- wanderers – make it on my own
- the meristems – backbaby
- the cortex shift – moose sluicing is not the answer
- she gave him oleander – state of the union
- naomi keyte – greenhill
- jen lush – lovers parting, dawn
- @ – friendship is frequency
- finom – 3243
- cende – what i want
- aldous harding – old peel – alternate version
- jw francis – swooning
- mamalarky – frog 2
- amato sacchi – the simple arc that wins customers
- cataldo – ding dong scrambled eggs
- nilufer yanya – midnight sun
- king krule – seaforth
- panchiko – portraits
- miss grit – nothing’s wrong
- kassa overall – ready to ball
- maps – windows open
- alana jagt – land of the long white cloud
- alana jagt – stirred the dirt
- alana jagt – stars of napperby
- freya josephine hollick – the real world
- all our exes live in texas – when the sun comes up
- cash savage & the last drinks – shake from the heart
- nathan may – it’s gotta start somewhere
- ryan martin john – i’ve been waiting
- cal williams jr – old town
- cookie baker – walls make of string
- jen cloher – mana takatapui
- coda chroma – i’m not fighting it
