Friday Breakfast: 2023-05-12

  1. maya delilah – gato
  2. pom poko – danger baby
  3. okey dokey, liz cooper – modern chemistry
  4. caroline rose – jeanie becomes a mom
  5. king of spain – grabovac
  6. wanderers – make it on my own
  7. the meristems – backbaby
  8. the cortex shift – moose sluicing is not the answer
  9. she gave him oleander – state of the union
  10. naomi keyte – greenhill
  11. jen lush – lovers parting, dawn
  12. @ – friendship is frequency
  13. finom – 3243
  14. cende – what i want
  15. aldous harding – old peel – alternate version
  16. jw francis – swooning
  17. mamalarky – frog 2
  18. amato sacchi – the simple arc that wins customers
  19. cataldo – ding dong scrambled eggs
  20. nilufer yanya – midnight sun
  21. king krule – seaforth
  22. panchiko – portraits
  23. miss grit – nothing’s wrong
  24. kassa overall – ready to ball
  25. maps – windows open
  26. alana jagt – land of the long white cloud
  27. alana jagt – stirred the dirt
  28. alana jagt – stars of napperby
  29. freya josephine hollick – the real world
  30. all our exes live in texas – when the sun comes up
  31. cash savage & the last drinks – shake from the heart
  32. nathan may – it’s gotta start somewhere
  33. ryan martin john – i’ve been waiting
  34. cal williams jr – old town
  35. cookie baker – walls make of string
  36. jen cloher – mana takatapui
  37. coda chroma – i’m not fighting it
