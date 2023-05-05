Friday Breakfast: 2023-05-05

  1. marcello – honourable
  2. plum jam – grownup talk
  3. avalon kane and stu patterson – rescue
  4. james moor – home
  5. marlon williams – myboy
  6. junk harmony – june
  7. the la’s – there she goes
  8. tal bachman – sh’es so high
  9. the cranberries – linger
  10. elliott smith – say yes
  11. cocteau twins – bluebeard
  12. divinyls – i touch myself
  13. radiohead – high & dry
  14. fiona apple – across the universe
  15. pottery – hot like jungle
  16. bill callahan – my friend
  17. jagged iris – everybody
  18. teenage joans – superglue
  19. eugene the city – coming up for air
  20. effie – lipbalm
  21. nathan may – it’s gotta start somewhere
  22. ryan martin john, nancy bates – long dark night
  23. the empty threats – evil eye
  24. war room – trouble with me
  25. busseys – swear it was true
  26. the yearlings – downtown
  27. ebony emili – alright andy
  28. blossom caldarone – fridge space
  29. superorganism – its all good
  30. slowmango – ace
  31. five sided cube – sunset skles
  32. Mazzy Star – Fade Into You
  33. Neutral Milk Hotel – In the airplane over the sea
  34. Billy Bragg & Wilco – California Stars
  35. Something for Kate – Monsters
  36. Laura Imbruglia – Give Boys Pink Toys
  37. Hayley Mary – Like a Woman Should
  38. SEABASS – Always Kidding
