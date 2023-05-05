Friday Breakfast: 2023-05-05

- marcello – honourable
- plum jam – grownup talk
- avalon kane and stu patterson – rescue
- james moor – home
- marlon williams – myboy
- junk harmony – june
- the la’s – there she goes
- tal bachman – sh’es so high
- the cranberries – linger
- elliott smith – say yes
- cocteau twins – bluebeard
- divinyls – i touch myself
- radiohead – high & dry
- fiona apple – across the universe
- pottery – hot like jungle
- bill callahan – my friend
- jagged iris – everybody
- teenage joans – superglue
- eugene the city – coming up for air
- effie – lipbalm
- nathan may – it’s gotta start somewhere
- ryan martin john, nancy bates – long dark night
- the empty threats – evil eye
- war room – trouble with me
- busseys – swear it was true
- the yearlings – downtown
- ebony emili – alright andy
- blossom caldarone – fridge space
- superorganism – its all good
- slowmango – ace
- five sided cube – sunset skles
- Mazzy Star – Fade Into You
- Neutral Milk Hotel – In the airplane over the sea
- Billy Bragg & Wilco – California Stars
- Something for Kate – Monsters
- Laura Imbruglia – Give Boys Pink Toys
- Hayley Mary – Like a Woman Should
- SEABASS – Always Kidding
