Friday Breakfast: 2023-04-28

Written by on April 28, 2023

  1. kurralta park – all they want
  2. burnt orange – just a man
  3. death cab for cutie – I will follow you into the dark
  4. bob evans – nowhere without you
  5. vampire weekend – oxford comma
  6. kisschasy – dinosaur
  7. regina spektor – us
  8. broken social scene – anthems for a seventeen year-old girl
  9. kate miller-heidke – caught in the crowd
  10. thelma plum – around here
  11. corook, olivia barton – if i were a fish (feat. olivia barton)
  12. the smashing pumpkins – today
  13. the 745 – goth lock
  14. the empty threats – evil eye
  15. ella ion – waiting
  16. colourblind – changing seasons
  17. twine – seachange
  18. dark dayz – scream
  19. hollie joy – I don’t want to be another
  20. slowmango – ace
  21. Altin Gun – Gelin Halayi
  22. BRUCKNER – Zehenspitzen
  23. Pinholes – Poza
  24. Laila’s Lounge – Mawar Khayalan
  25. ako – somewhere
  26. Africa Express Ft. Gruff Rhys, Damon Albarn, & Mahotella Queens – See the world
  27. Koleh – Maze
  28. Marianne Faithful with Warren Ellis – To The Moon
  29. Bermuda Bay – Honeycomb Cruise
  30. The Weathered Headz – Someone Else
