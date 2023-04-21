Friday Breakfast: 2023-04-21

Written by on April 21, 2023

  1. francoise hardy – le temps de l’amour
  2. the empty threats – evil eye
  3. last days of kali – pripyat
  4. loki – zed
  5. molly rocket – rabbit hole
  6. violet harlot – chips
  7. the meristems – don’t let them win
  8. enne r – night life
  9. bend – lil drund
  10. nu article – 9 to 5 ft: cazeaux OSLO & nelson dialect
  11. 5 sided cube – chasing the sunrise
  12. andy shauf – catch your eye
  13. whitney – no woman
  14. gorillaz – skinny ape
  15. little simz – gorilla
  16. anna leonard – denial
  17. carter vail – i want you
  18. young fathers – tell somebody
  19. ariane roy – ce n’est pas de la chance
  20. the golden dregs – american airlines
  21. cousin tony’s brand new firebird – when this is over
  22. kevin morby – campfire
  23. sylvan esso – uncatena
  24. VC pines – taste your love
  25. spellling – little deer
  26. the avalanches – the divine chord
  27. glowing – coming home
  28. colourblind – changing seasons
  29. the birds are spies – butterfish
  30. rowena – your mother’s clothes
  31. skinny pelembe – like a heart won’t beat
  32. mui zyu – rotten bun
  33. wet leg, unknown mortal orchestra – chaise longue
  34. confidence man – holiday
  35. heaps good friends – sooky la la
  36. the linda lindas – tonite
  37. honeybeam – those friendly people
  38. prod laver – we back
  39. bermuda bay – fizzy
  40. alnitak kid – easy rider
  41. babe rainbow – smash the machine
  42. aldous harding – passion babe
  43. lucy dacus – hot n heavy
  44. tiny little houses – garbage bin
  45. retaliens – give me your love
  46. alex g – miracles
  47. alexander black – just friends
  48. alexander flood – rewired
  49. wanderers – penny
  50. hartway – better
  51. brasstracks – fever
  52. bodyjar – remote controller
  53. press club – eugene
  54. bec stevens – big worry
  55. tullamarines – television
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Strange Rampage with Carlo: 2023-04-21

Previous post

Roots & Branches: 2023-04-20

Current track

Title

Artist