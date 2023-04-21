Friday Breakfast: 2023-04-21

- francoise hardy – le temps de l’amour
- the empty threats – evil eye
- last days of kali – pripyat
- loki – zed
- molly rocket – rabbit hole
- violet harlot – chips
- the meristems – don’t let them win
- enne r – night life
- bend – lil drund
- nu article – 9 to 5 ft: cazeaux OSLO & nelson dialect
- 5 sided cube – chasing the sunrise
- andy shauf – catch your eye
- whitney – no woman
- gorillaz – skinny ape
- little simz – gorilla
- anna leonard – denial
- carter vail – i want you
- young fathers – tell somebody
- ariane roy – ce n’est pas de la chance
- the golden dregs – american airlines
- cousin tony’s brand new firebird – when this is over
- kevin morby – campfire
- sylvan esso – uncatena
- VC pines – taste your love
- spellling – little deer
- the avalanches – the divine chord
- glowing – coming home
- colourblind – changing seasons
- the birds are spies – butterfish
- rowena – your mother’s clothes
- skinny pelembe – like a heart won’t beat
- mui zyu – rotten bun
- wet leg, unknown mortal orchestra – chaise longue
- confidence man – holiday
- heaps good friends – sooky la la
- the linda lindas – tonite
- honeybeam – those friendly people
- prod laver – we back
- bermuda bay – fizzy
- alnitak kid – easy rider
- babe rainbow – smash the machine
- aldous harding – passion babe
- lucy dacus – hot n heavy
- tiny little houses – garbage bin
- retaliens – give me your love
- alex g – miracles
- alexander black – just friends
- alexander flood – rewired
- wanderers – penny
- hartway – better
- brasstracks – fever
- bodyjar – remote controller
- press club – eugene
- bec stevens – big worry
- tullamarines – television
