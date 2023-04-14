Friday Breakfast: 2023-04-14

- father john misty – trouble
- daughter – youth
- the moon mountaineer – cumulus eyes
- zephyr quartet – femme fatale: II. hedda gabler
- axe & the ivory – pinball machine
- sturt avenue – over everything
- hannah blackburn – tiny car
- wilson’s prom – love fool
- the goon sax – make time 4 love
- alana jagt – imagining life
- the meristems – green lights
- belle and sebastian – piazza new york catcher
- the kinks – a well respected man
- buddy holly – dearest
- cat power – sea of love
- the velvet underground – im sticking with you
- micheal cera and elliot page – anyone else but you
- bananagun – out of reach
- nice biscuit – fem chem
- slowmango – ride on, brocoly cowboy
- golonka – travellers’ song
- current joys – a different age
- cosmo sheldrake – cuckoo song
- leon bridges – river
- whitney – valleys (my love)
- beck, khruangbin – no distraction – khruangbin remix
- jack garratt – doctor please
- cal williams jr – statesbro blues
- sudan archives – nbpq (topless)
- machine girl – ghost
- serpentwithfeet – messy
- perfume genius – otherside
- jockstrap – glasgow
- haim – steps
- ricky albeck – it’s normal
- first aid kit – angel
- approachable members of your local community – not my vibe
- confidence man – holiday
Reader's opinions