Friday Breakfast: 2023-04-14

April 14, 2023

  1. father john misty – trouble
  2. daughter – youth
  3. the moon mountaineer – cumulus eyes
  4. zephyr quartet – femme fatale: II. hedda gabler
  5. axe & the ivory – pinball machine
  6. sturt avenue – over everything
  7. hannah blackburn – tiny car
  8. wilson’s prom – love fool
  9. the goon sax – make time 4 love
  10. alana jagt – imagining life
  11. the meristems – green lights
  12. belle and sebastian – piazza new york catcher
  13. the kinks – a well respected man
  14. buddy holly – dearest
  15. cat power – sea of love
  16. the velvet underground – im sticking with you
  17. micheal cera and elliot page – anyone else but you
  18. bananagun – out of reach
  19. nice biscuit – fem chem
  20. slowmango – ride on, brocoly cowboy
  21. golonka – travellers’ song
  22. current joys – a different age
  23. cosmo sheldrake – cuckoo song
  24. leon bridges – river
  25. whitney – valleys (my love)
  26. beck, khruangbin – no distraction – khruangbin remix
  27. jack garratt – doctor please
  28. cal williams jr – statesbro blues
  29. sudan archives – nbpq (topless)
  30. machine girl – ghost
  31. serpentwithfeet – messy
  32. perfume genius – otherside
  33. jockstrap – glasgow
  34. haim – steps
  35. ricky albeck – it’s normal
  36. first aid kit – angel
  37. approachable members of your local community – not my vibe
  38. confidence man – holiday
