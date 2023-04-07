Friday Breakfast: 2023-04-07

- lonelyspeck – seep
- skrillex – scary monsters and nice sprites
- lisa ono – ti guardero’nel cuore
- the moon mountaineer – cumulus eyes
- men i trust – oncle jazz
- cal williams jr – luma
- macabre plaza – a devil’s touch in the midwest
- the milk carton kids – michigan
- boygeniuis – we’re in love
- the equatrics – merry go round
- violent femmes – good friend
- the beach boys – all i wanna do
- machine gun fellatio – girl of my dreams (is giving me nightmares)
- war room – pumpkins
- thee sacred souls – will i see you again?
- cass elliot – didn’t want to have to do it (ver 1)
- trent worley – if it makes you feel alright
- slowmango – ride on, brocoly cowboy
- dr samuel j. hoffman, les baxter – moon moods
- tushar – exit sign
- quartz pistol – clay
- courtney barnett – elevator operator
- delivery, workhorse – who makes demands?
- katie pomery – the water
- harsh mellows – writing on the wall
- gorillaz – demon days
- maisie b – dreaming
- the flaming lips – yoshimi battles the pink robots pt.1
- the mountain goats – this year
- missy higgins – secret
- belle and sebastian – the everlasting muse
- sudan archives – confessions
- the beths – little death
- oscar the wild – pinch me please
- lucy dacus – `hot & heavy
- lucy dacus – night shift
- father john misty – chateau lobby 4# (in c for two virgins)
- cable ties – perfect client
- club hoy – not like that
- last days of kali – goodbye
