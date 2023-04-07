Friday Breakfast: 2023-04-07

  1. lonelyspeck – seep
  2. skrillex – scary monsters and nice sprites
  3. lisa ono – ti guardero’nel cuore
  4. the moon mountaineer – cumulus eyes
  5. men i trust – oncle jazz
  6. cal williams jr – luma
  7. macabre plaza – a devil’s touch in the midwest
  8. the milk carton kids – michigan
  9. boygeniuis – we’re in love
  10. the equatrics – merry go round
  11. violent femmes – good friend
  12. the beach boys – all i wanna do
  13. machine gun fellatio – girl of my dreams (is giving me nightmares)
  14. war room – pumpkins
  15. thee sacred souls – will i see you again?
  16. cass elliot – didn’t want to have to do it (ver 1)
  17. trent worley – if it makes you feel alright
  18. slowmango – ride on, brocoly cowboy
  19. dr samuel j. hoffman, les baxter – moon moods
  20. tushar – exit sign
  21. quartz pistol – clay
  22. courtney barnett – elevator operator
  23. delivery, workhorse – who makes demands?
  24. katie pomery – the water
  25. harsh mellows – writing on the wall
  26. gorillaz – demon days
  27. maisie b – dreaming
  28. the flaming lips – yoshimi battles the pink robots pt.1
  29. the mountain goats – this year
  30. missy higgins – secret
  31. belle and sebastian – the everlasting muse
  32. sudan archives – confessions
  33. the beths – little death
  34. oscar the wild – pinch me please
  35. lucy dacus – `hot & heavy
  36. lucy dacus – night shift
  37. father john misty – chateau lobby 4# (in c for two virgins)
  38. cable ties – perfect client
  39. club hoy – not like that
  40. last days of kali – goodbye
