Friday Breakfast: 2023-03-31

Written by on March 31, 2023

  1. boygenius – without you without them
  2. boygenius – cool about it
  3. boygenius – revolution 0
  4. honeybeam – technically
  5. honeybeam – everyone knows
  6. harsh mellows – one of a sum
  7. stella donnelly – medals
  8. stella donnelly – this week
  9. street legal – hair today, gone tomorrow
  10. mindy meng wang – body of water (what is love) (Tim’s alt mix)
  11. tomberlin – wasted
  12. slowmango – ride on, brocoly cowboy
  13. sunnyside – body talk
  14. ricewine, agung mango, china – growing
  15. tyler, the creator – dogtooth
  16. proto moro – club x
  17. homely smells – perfect vantage
  18. the tullamarines – never do that
  19. pool toy – festival state
  20. genevieve stokes – habits
  21. Tikkle me – blow my brains out
  22. alpine – gasoline
  23. lisa mitchell – coin laundry
  24. roe kapara – everything’s fine (nuke song)
  25. oscar the wild – AAA
  26. Candy – feel
  27. ruby gill – public panic attacks
  28. laufey, philharmonia orchestra – let you break my heart again
  29. joanna newsom – sprout and the bean
  30. snakadaktal – wake up
  31. IV league – cola tooth world
  32. bugs – decisions, commitments & plans
  33. waax – read receipts
  34. THE VAINS – don’t think so
  35. nocturnal animals – passive tone
  36. madura green – marriage finger
  37. hard rubbish – something
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Friday Wind Up: 2023-03-31

Previous post

Radioactive: 2023-03-31

Current track

Title

Artist