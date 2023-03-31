Friday Breakfast: 2023-03-31

- boygenius – without you without them
- boygenius – cool about it
- boygenius – revolution 0
- honeybeam – technically
- honeybeam – everyone knows
- harsh mellows – one of a sum
- stella donnelly – medals
- stella donnelly – this week
- street legal – hair today, gone tomorrow
- mindy meng wang – body of water (what is love) (Tim’s alt mix)
- tomberlin – wasted
- slowmango – ride on, brocoly cowboy
- sunnyside – body talk
- ricewine, agung mango, china – growing
- tyler, the creator – dogtooth
- proto moro – club x
- homely smells – perfect vantage
- the tullamarines – never do that
- pool toy – festival state
- genevieve stokes – habits
- Tikkle me – blow my brains out
- alpine – gasoline
- lisa mitchell – coin laundry
- roe kapara – everything’s fine (nuke song)
- oscar the wild – AAA
- Candy – feel
- ruby gill – public panic attacks
- laufey, philharmonia orchestra – let you break my heart again
- joanna newsom – sprout and the bean
- snakadaktal – wake up
- IV league – cola tooth world
- bugs – decisions, commitments & plans
- waax – read receipts
- THE VAINS – don’t think so
- nocturnal animals – passive tone
- madura green – marriage finger
- hard rubbish – something
