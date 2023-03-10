Friday Breakfast: 2023-03-10

  1. aurora – runaway
  2. aurora – hear you calling
  3. bon iver – rabi
  4. belle & sebastian – little lou, ugly jack, prophet john
  5. sleepclub – slow down
  6. julia jacklin – cry
  7. julia stone – dance
  8. spider noises, blossom caldarone – year in amber
  9. honeybeam – belong
  10. stephi – messy
  11. tushar – arthur
  12. aleksiah – fern
  13. yebba – distance
  14. plastix – truth
  15. no zu – raw vision
  16. haiku hands – not about you
  17. jockstrap – acid
  18. tkay maidza – syrup
  19. adina howard – freak like me
  20. joey purp – elastic
  21. sudan archives – OMG BRITT
  22. olivia dean – danger (live at the house of koko)
  23. stevan – aint no sunshine
  24. ella ion – waiting
  25. ripple effect band – diyama
  26. the kite string tangle – arcadia
  27. meg mac – grandmas hands
  28. DD dumbo – tropical oceans
  29. big scary – twin rivers
