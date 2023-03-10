Friday Breakfast: 2023-03-10

- aurora – runaway
- aurora – hear you calling
- bon iver – rabi
- belle & sebastian – little lou, ugly jack, prophet john
- sleepclub – slow down
- julia jacklin – cry
- julia stone – dance
- spider noises, blossom caldarone – year in amber
- honeybeam – belong
- stephi – messy
- tushar – arthur
- aleksiah – fern
- yebba – distance
- plastix – truth
- no zu – raw vision
- haiku hands – not about you
- jockstrap – acid
- tkay maidza – syrup
- adina howard – freak like me
- joey purp – elastic
- sudan archives – OMG BRITT
- olivia dean – danger (live at the house of koko)
- stevan – aint no sunshine
- ella ion – waiting
- ripple effect band – diyama
- the kite string tangle – arcadia
- meg mac – grandmas hands
- DD dumbo – tropical oceans
- big scary – twin rivers
Reader's opinions