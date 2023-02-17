Friday Breakfast: 2023-02-17

  1. the getaway plan – where the city meets the sea
  2. kisschasy – opinions won’t keep you warm at night
  3. after the fall – mirror mirror
  4. something with numbers – apple of the eye (lay me down)
  5. end of fashion – o yeah
  6. british india – automatic pulse
  7. amy meredith – pornstar
  8. aqua – turn back time
  9. the galvatrons – when we were kids
  11. mr president – coco jambo
  12. vengaboys – we’re going to ibzia
  13. druid fluids – into me I see
  14. the superjesus – money (we’re only in it for love)
  15. coldwave – spurs for business cards
  16. mums favourite – where are the birds?
  17. robert glasper, erykah badu – afro blue
  18. d’angelo – sugah daddy
  19. dijon – many times
  20. ari lennox – GOAT
  21. solange – binz
  22. parvyn – crossed the line
  23. estee – twenty eight
  24. cuchester – take it to the hole
  25. elsy wameyo – river nile
  26. alnitak kid, kwasi & nelson dialect – battle me
  28. dj trip! – heart felt melt
  29. marcello – tangents
  30. anya anastasia – dissenter
  31. rhys howlett – songbird
  32. st morris sinners – dianna
  33. horror my friend – devotion
  34. aretha franklin – day dreaming
