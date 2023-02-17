Friday Breakfast: 2023-02-17

- the getaway plan – where the city meets the sea
- kisschasy – opinions won’t keep you warm at night
- after the fall – mirror mirror
- something with numbers – apple of the eye (lay me down)
- end of fashion – o yeah
- british india – automatic pulse
- amy meredith – pornstar
- aqua – turn back time
- the galvatrons – when we were kids
- mr president – coco jambo
- vengaboys – we’re going to ibzia
- druid fluids – into me I see
- the superjesus – money (we’re only in it for love)
- coldwave – spurs for business cards
- mums favourite – where are the birds?
- robert glasper, erykah badu – afro blue
- d’angelo – sugah daddy
- dijon – many times
- ari lennox – GOAT
- solange – binz
- parvyn – crossed the line
- estee – twenty eight
- cuchester – take it to the hole
- elsy wameyo – river nile
- alnitak kid, kwasi & nelson dialect – battle me
- dj trip! – heart felt melt
- marcello – tangents
- anya anastasia – dissenter
- rhys howlett – songbird
- st morris sinners – dianna
- horror my friend – devotion
- aretha franklin – day dreaming
Reader's opinions