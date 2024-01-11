Freewheelin’: 2024-01-11

Written by on January 11, 2024

  1. Middle Kids – Bend
  2. Eliza & The Delusionals – Swimming Pool
  3. Oscar The Wild – Multicolour
  4. Alex Lahey – Every Day’s The Weekend
  5. Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Perfume Genius – Spitting Off The Edge Of The World
  6. Amaarae – Sex, Violence, Suicide
  7. Ethel Cain – Thoroughfare
  8. The Preatures – Girlhood
  9. Teen Jesus & The Jean Teasers – I Don’t Want It
  10. Angel Olsen – Shut Up Kiss Me
  11. Molly Rocket – DIVE
  12. Oscar The Wild – Kiss Me Aphrodite
  13. Stellie – How Do We Look So Good
  14. Wolf Alice – Bros
  15. effie – Lip Balm
  16. Caroline & Claude – Slap
  17. Your Smith, Japanese Wallpaper – Bad Habit (Japanese Wallpaper Remix)
  18. Aly & AJ – Symptom Of Your Touch
  19. Niki & The Dove – You Want The Sun
  20. Linying – Creature
  21. aleksiah – Fern
  22. Nyassa – Ghost
  23. Tia Gostelow – Get To It
  24. Hatchie – Til We Run Out Of Air
  25. Mums Favourite – Loveboat
  26. Mura Masa, Ellie Rowsell – Teenage Headache Dreams
  27. The National – The System Only Dreams In Total Darkness
  28. The Technicolors – Congratulations, You’re A Doll
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

The Sound of Muslie: 2024-01-11

Current track

Title

Artist