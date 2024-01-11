Freewheelin’: 2024-01-11

- Middle Kids – Bend
- Eliza & The Delusionals – Swimming Pool
- Oscar The Wild – Multicolour
- Alex Lahey – Every Day’s The Weekend
- Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Perfume Genius – Spitting Off The Edge Of The World
- Amaarae – Sex, Violence, Suicide
- Ethel Cain – Thoroughfare
- The Preatures – Girlhood
- Teen Jesus & The Jean Teasers – I Don’t Want It
- Angel Olsen – Shut Up Kiss Me
- Molly Rocket – DIVE
- Oscar The Wild – Kiss Me Aphrodite
- Stellie – How Do We Look So Good
- Wolf Alice – Bros
- effie – Lip Balm
- Caroline & Claude – Slap
- Your Smith, Japanese Wallpaper – Bad Habit (Japanese Wallpaper Remix)
- Aly & AJ – Symptom Of Your Touch
- Niki & The Dove – You Want The Sun
- Linying – Creature
- aleksiah – Fern
- Nyassa – Ghost
- Tia Gostelow – Get To It
- Hatchie – Til We Run Out Of Air
- Mums Favourite – Loveboat
- Mura Masa, Ellie Rowsell – Teenage Headache Dreams
- The National – The System Only Dreams In Total Darkness
- The Technicolors – Congratulations, You’re A Doll
