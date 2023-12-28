Freewheelin’: 2023-12-28

  1. Serina Pech – Not Like Them
  2. Jonathan Richman – When I dance
  3. International Rescue – Judy Judy
  4. Magnetic Fields – Andrew In Drag
  5. Coneheads – Just The Thing
  6. The Kariannes – This Song is a Cure
  7. Exploding White Mice – Just Plain Bad
  8. Velvet Underground – I’ll Be Your Mirror
  9. Andrew Bunney – Derailed
  10. The Flaming Lips – Do You Realize
  11. Pancho & the Hooters – Loco
  12. Tjupi Band – Going
  13. Dandy Warhols – I Am Sound
  14. Ramonettes – Rockaway Beach
  15. Bob Dylan – Rainy Day Women
  16. The Gleaners – I Just Wanna Dance with You
  17. Derryn Lynmch Mob – Andrew
  18. Bush Gothic – Andy’s Gone
  19. Lou Reed VU – Perfect Day
  20. Andrew Bunney & Christine Saffell – Kurraka
  21. Ramones – Sheena
