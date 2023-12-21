Freewheelin’: 2023-12-21

- Middle Kids – Beliefs & Prayers
- Family Shoveller Band – Black Wasp
- This is the Kit – More Change
- Tasha Zappala – Metrobattle
- Fred Ryan – Songs of Freedom
- Romanie – Hallucinating
- Vicki T horn – Sweet Desert Flowers
- Oscar the Wild – Unafraid
- Edie – Front Road
- The Dandys – Smile More
- Hot Glue – Give It Away
- Carla Geneve – Bills
- Lisa Miller Silversound – Hurdy Gurdy M
- Charlie Needs Braces – Pride
- Downgirl – 2060
- Naomi Pigram – Justice Has No Plan
- Belair Lip Bombs – World Is The One
- Freedom Collective – Girlk on a Train
- Big Thief – Born for Loving You
- Cat Power – Like Rolling Stone
Reader's opinions