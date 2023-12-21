Freewheelin’: 2023-12-21

Written by on December 21, 2023

  1. Middle Kids – Beliefs & Prayers
  2. Family Shoveller Band – Black Wasp
  3. This is the Kit – More Change
  4. Tasha Zappala – Metrobattle
  5. Fred Ryan – Songs of Freedom
  6. Romanie – Hallucinating
  7. Vicki T horn – Sweet Desert Flowers
  8. Oscar the Wild – Unafraid
  9. Edie – Front Road
  10. The Dandys – Smile More
  11. Hot Glue – Give It Away
  12. Carla Geneve – Bills
  13. Lisa Miller Silversound – Hurdy Gurdy M
  14. Charlie Needs Braces – Pride
  15. Downgirl – 2060
  16. Naomi Pigram – Justice Has No Plan
  17. Belair Lip Bombs – World Is The One
  18. Freedom Collective – Girlk on a Train
  19. Big Thief – Born for Loving You
  20. Cat Power – Like Rolling Stone
