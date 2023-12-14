Freewheelin’: 2023-12-14

  1. Sunsick Daisy – Away From Me
  2. Ramones – Let’s Dance
  3. Jessamine – I Don’t Look Good on Paper
  4. Ramones – I Wanna Be Your Boyfriend
  5. Regina Spektor – On The Radio
  6. Adrienne Lenker – Ruined
  7. Ramones – Beat on the Brat
  8. Geniie Boy – Shaky Ground
  9. The Vovos – Hanahaki Disease
  10. Dandy Warhols – Motor City Steel
  11. Ramones – Now I Wanna Sniff Some Glue
  12. Snail Mail – Easy Thing
  13. Sex Pistols – God Save the Queen
  14. Sunny Luwe – Give A Little
  15. Gamma Rays – Rocket Man
  16. Cory McAbee & Andrew Bunney – Lullaby
  17. Carla Geneve – Feel
  18. Puta Madre Bros – El Toro Bravo
  19. Cat Power – Ballad of a Thin Man
  20. Horrahedd – Letting Things Get Messy
  21. Ramones – I Don’t Wanna Go Down To The Basement
