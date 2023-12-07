Freewheelin’: 2023-12-07

Written by on December 7, 2023

  1. Regina Spektor – Fidelity
  2. Regina Spektor – On the Radio
  3. Cat Power – One Too Many Mornings
  4. Barracudas – 1965 Again
  5. Middle Kids – Bootleg Firecracker
  6. The Ronettes – Be My Baby
  7. Nancy Bates – Too Late For Sorry
  8. Starsign Trampoline – Lucky Elephant
  9. Lulu – To Sir With Love
  10. Dandy Warhols – You Are Killing Me
  11. Adrianne Lenker – Ruined
  12. Widowspeak – Salt
  13. Regina Spektor – Hotel Song
  14. Federale – Blood Moon
  15. Puta Madre Brothers – El Toro Bravo
  16. Belair Lip Bombs – Say My Name
  17. Horrahedd – Non- Corporeal Continuity
  18. Sunny Luwe – Summer Kisses
Smash It Up: 2023-12-07

The Sound of Muslie: 2023-12-07

