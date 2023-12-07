Freewheelin’: 2023-12-07

- Regina Spektor – Fidelity
- Regina Spektor – On the Radio
- Cat Power – One Too Many Mornings
- Barracudas – 1965 Again
- Middle Kids – Bootleg Firecracker
- The Ronettes – Be My Baby
- Nancy Bates – Too Late For Sorry
- Starsign Trampoline – Lucky Elephant
- Lulu – To Sir With Love
- Dandy Warhols – You Are Killing Me
- Adrianne Lenker – Ruined
- Widowspeak – Salt
- Regina Spektor – Hotel Song
- Federale – Blood Moon
- Puta Madre Brothers – El Toro Bravo
- Belair Lip Bombs – Say My Name
- Horrahedd – Non- Corporeal Continuity
- Sunny Luwe – Summer Kisses
Reader's opinions