Freewheelin’: 2023-11-30

Written by on November 30, 2023

  1. Barracudas – 1965 Agaion
  2. Belair Lip Bombs – World is the One
  3. Cat Power – Just Like Tom Thumb’s Blues
  4. Ebony Emili – Alright Andy
  5. Barracudas – Summer Fun
  6. Carla Geneve – Feel
  7. Hot Glue – Give It Away
  8. Gena Rose Bruce – Harshlight
  9. Lisa O’Neill – Old Note
  10. Lucky Elephant – Lucky Elephant
  11. Dandy Warhols – STYGGO
  12. Sunny Luwe – Give a little Bit of your Love
  13. Barracudas – Surfers Are Back
  14. Snail Mail – Easy Thing
  15. Federale – Blood Moon
  16. Kiosk – Sirabi e Naft
  17. Barracudas – lIVING iN vIOLENT tIMES
