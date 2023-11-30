Freewheelin’: 2023-11-30
Written by Playlist Robot on November 30, 2023
- Barracudas – 1965 Agaion
- Belair Lip Bombs – World is the One
- Cat Power – Just Like Tom Thumb’s Blues
- Ebony Emili – Alright Andy
- Barracudas – Summer Fun
- Carla Geneve – Feel
- Hot Glue – Give It Away
- Gena Rose Bruce – Harshlight
- Lisa O’Neill – Old Note
- Lucky Elephant – Lucky Elephant
- Dandy Warhols – STYGGO
- Sunny Luwe – Give a little Bit of your Love
- Barracudas – Surfers Are Back
- Snail Mail – Easy Thing
- Federale – Blood Moon
- Kiosk – Sirabi e Naft
- Barracudas – lIVING iN vIOLENT tIMES