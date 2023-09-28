Freewheelin’: 2023-09-28

Written by on September 28, 2023

  1. Belair Lip Bombs – Say My Name
  2. Randy Newman – Political Science
  3. Carla Geneve – Drive Carefully
  4. Sunny Luwe – Give a little bit of Your Love
  5. Randy Newman – Burn On
  6. Downgirl – Democracy Manifest
  7. Mari Boine – Duottar Rasssi
  8. Paul Kelly – If Not Now
  9. Middle Kids – Bootleg Firecracker
  10. The Beatles – All You Need is Love
  11. The Money War – Let Love In
  12. Jesca Hoop – Ode to Banksy
  13. Big Thief – Born for Loving You
  14. Alvvays – Atop a Cake
  15. Snail Mail – Easy Thing
  16. Pop Filter – Heaven Sent
  17. Monty Python – Always Look on the Bright Side
  18. The Dandys – Smile More
  19. Oscar the Wild – Unafraid
  20. Randy Newman – Simon Smith & Dancing Bear
  21. Hot Glue – Give it Away
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Smash It Up: 2023-09-28

Previous post

The Sound of Muslie: 2023-09-28

Current track

Title

Artist