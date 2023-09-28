Freewheelin’: 2023-09-28

- Belair Lip Bombs – Say My Name
- Randy Newman – Political Science
- Carla Geneve – Drive Carefully
- Sunny Luwe – Give a little bit of Your Love
- Randy Newman – Burn On
- Downgirl – Democracy Manifest
- Mari Boine – Duottar Rasssi
- Paul Kelly – If Not Now
- Middle Kids – Bootleg Firecracker
- The Beatles – All You Need is Love
- The Money War – Let Love In
- Jesca Hoop – Ode to Banksy
- Big Thief – Born for Loving You
- Alvvays – Atop a Cake
- Snail Mail – Easy Thing
- Pop Filter – Heaven Sent
- Monty Python – Always Look on the Bright Side
- The Dandys – Smile More
- Oscar the Wild – Unafraid
- Randy Newman – Simon Smith & Dancing Bear
- Hot Glue – Give it Away
