Freewheelin’: 2023-09-14

Written by on September 14, 2023

  1. Sunny Luwe – Give A little Bit
  2. Bindi Blacher – Cyclone Hush
  3. Joni Mitchell – Carey
  4. Belair Lip Bombs – World is One
  5. Joni Mitchell – Little Green
  6. Hot Glue – Give It Away
  7. The Who – My Generation
  8. Bobby Bare – Detroit City
  9. Carla Geneve – Bills
  10. Carl Perkins – Blue Suede Shoes
  11. Alvvays – Your Type
  12. Rutles – Blue Suede Schubert
  13. Joni Mitchell – All I Want
  14. Daniel Trakell – Into the Blue
  15. Charlie Needs Braces – Pride
  16. Sharon Van Etten – Quiet Eyes
  17. Oscar the Wild – Unafraid
  18. Katrina & the Waves – Walking on Sunshine
  19. Velvet Underground – All Tomorrow’s Parties
  20. Joni Mitchell – A Case of You
