Freewheelin’: 2023-09-14

- Sunny Luwe – Give A little Bit
- Bindi Blacher – Cyclone Hush
- Joni Mitchell – Carey
- Belair Lip Bombs – World is One
- Joni Mitchell – Little Green
- Hot Glue – Give It Away
- The Who – My Generation
- Bobby Bare – Detroit City
- Carla Geneve – Bills
- Carl Perkins – Blue Suede Shoes
- Alvvays – Your Type
- Rutles – Blue Suede Schubert
- Joni Mitchell – All I Want
- Daniel Trakell – Into the Blue
- Charlie Needs Braces – Pride
- Sharon Van Etten – Quiet Eyes
- Oscar the Wild – Unafraid
- Katrina & the Waves – Walking on Sunshine
- Velvet Underground – All Tomorrow’s Parties
- Joni Mitchell – A Case of You
Reader's opinions