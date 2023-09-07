Freewheelin’: 2023-09-07

Written by on September 7, 2023

  1. Belair Lip Bombs – Should I Stay or Go
  2. Gina Rose Bruce – Harshlight
  3. Hot Glue – Give it Away
  4. John Prine – SaM sTONE
  5. Cherubs – Nausea
  6. John Prine – Paradise
  7. Romanie – Are We There Yet
  8. Vic Chesnutt – In My Way Yes
  9. Carla Geneve – Bills
  10. Warumpi Band – Blackfella/Whitefella
  11. Sharon Vanm Etten – Quiet Eyes
  12. John Cale – You Know More
  13. The Dandys – Smile More
  14. Charlie Needs Braces – Pride
  15. Jonathan Richman – Icecream Man
  16. Caitlin Harnett – Your Ghost
  17. John Prine – Angel From Montgomery
  18. Downgirl – Boys
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

The Sound of Muslie: 2023-09-07

Current track

Title

Artist