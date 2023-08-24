Freewheelin’: 2023-08-24

Written by on August 24, 2023

  1. Romanie – Are We There Yet
  2. Carla Geneve – Bills
  3. T Rex – The Slider
  4. Belair Lip Bombs – Stay or Go
  5. T Rex – Ballrooms of Mars
  6. Banksy – Banksy
  7. Dandy Warhols – All The Money
  8. Naysayers – Psychopath
  9. The Denvermen – Surfside
  10. Lucy Lorenne – Tamagotchi Nights
  11. Downgirl – Boys
  12. Spinal Tap – Tonight I’m Gonna Rock Ya Toinight
  13. Spinal Tap – Give Me Your Money
  14. Middle Kids – Beliefs & Prayers
  15. Jazz Odyssey – HG Holden
  16. Oscar The Wild – Unafraid
  17. Chop – Rinse & Repeat
  18. T Rex – Telegram Sam
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Smash It Up: 2023-08-24

Previous post

The Sound of Muslie: 2023-08-24

Current track

Title

Artist