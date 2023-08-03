Freewheelin’: 2023-08-03

Written by on August 3, 2023

  1. This is the Kit – More Chgange
  2. Sinead O’Connor – Nothing Compares
  3. Alf Omega – Murdoch’s Gutter Rag
  4. Attila the Stockbroker – Bible According to Rupert
  5. Exploding White Mice – This Is The News
  6. Elvis Costello – Mystery Dance
  7. Elvis Costello – Red Shoes
  8. Oscar the Wild – Unafraid
  9. No Fixed ADDRESS – 40,000 Years
  10. Bjork – Ambergris March
  11. Sunsick Daisy – I’m Coming Home
  12. The Dandys – Smile More
  13. Elvis Costello – Alison
  14. Middle Kids – Beliefs & prayers
  15. Maustetytot – Syntynyt Suruun
  16. Carissa Nyalu – Big Sky Country
  17. Elvis Costello – Watching The Detectives
Smash It Up: 2023-08-03

The Sound of Muslie: 2023-08-03

