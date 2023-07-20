Freewheelin’: 2023-07-20

  1. Silversound & Lisa Miller – Hurdy Gurdy Man
  2. Middle Kids – Bootleg Firecracker
  3. Bob Dylan – Just Like a Woman
  4. Romanie – Are We There Yet
  5. Bob Dylan – I Want You
  6. Shonen Knife – Cycling is Fun
  7. The Dandys – Smile More
  8. This Space is Ours – Gone in May
  9. The Magpie Swoop – Employee of the Month
  10. Maustetytot – Syntynyt Surun
  11. Derryn Lynch Mob – Andrew
  12. Mayte Gao – No Soy Tuya
  13. SnarskiCircusLindyBand – Wait For Me
  14. Bob Dylan – Absolutely Sweet Marie
  15. Sunny Luwe – Summer Kisses
  16. Ramones – Touring
  17. Freedom Collective – Songs of Freedom
  18. Bob Dylan – Rainy Day Women
