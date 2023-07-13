Freewheelin’: 2023-07-13

Written by on July 13, 2023

  1. Middle Kids – Bootleg Firecracker
  2. Lisa Miller & Silversound – Hurdy Gurdy Man
  3. Sex Pistols – Pretty Vacant
  4. Chitra – In My Opinion
  5. Romanie – Are WE There Yet
  6. SnarskiCircusLindyBand – Wait for Me
  7. Sex Pistols – Anarchy in the UK
  8. Boys Next Door – Shivers
  9. Jonathan Richman & Modern Lovers – Abominable Snowman in the Supermarket
  10. Vic Chesnut – In My Way Yes
  11. Maustetytot – Syntynt Suruun ja pettymyksin
  12. Sex Pistols – God Save the Queen
  13. Skyuka – Michael Cera
  14. The Dandys – Smile More
  15. This Space is Ours – Gone In May
  16. Downgirl – 2006 (Where The Bloody Hell Are You)
  17. Biser King – Dom Dom Yes Yes
  18. Lucy Wise – Walking Out
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Smash It Up: 2023-07-13

Previous post

The Sound of Muslie: 2023-07-13

Current track

Title

Artist