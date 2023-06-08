Freewheelin’: 2023-06-08

- Middle Kids – Beliefs & Prayers
- Velvet Underground – I’m Waiting for the Man
- Dry Cleaning – Kwenchy Kups
- Velvet Underground – Sunday Morning
- Romanie – Hallucinating
- This is the Kit – More Change
- Velvet Underground – Femme Fatale
- Alieysha – Falling for You
- Israel Carter – Murrundi (The River)
- Lee Sunnyboy Morgan – Seven Sisters
- Andrew Bunney – Miss MacIntoish, My Darling
- Marigolden – Mars
- Velvet Underground – There She Goes
- Naomi Pigram – Little Girl on a Train
- Janis Joplin – Cry Baby
- The Dandys – Smile More
- Verlvet Underground – All Tom,orrows Parties
