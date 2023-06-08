Freewheelin’: 2023-06-08

Written by on June 8, 2023

  1. Middle Kids – Beliefs & Prayers
  2. Velvet Underground – I’m Waiting for the Man
  3. Dry Cleaning – Kwenchy Kups
  4. Velvet Underground – Sunday Morning
  5. Romanie – Hallucinating
  6. This is the Kit – More Change
  7. Velvet Underground – Femme Fatale
  8. Alieysha – Falling for You
  9. Israel Carter – Murrundi (The River)
  10. Lee Sunnyboy Morgan – Seven Sisters
  11. Andrew Bunney – Miss MacIntoish, My Darling
  12. Marigolden – Mars
  13. Velvet Underground – There She Goes
  14. Naomi Pigram – Little Girl on a Train
  15. Janis Joplin – Cry Baby
  16. The Dandys – Smile More
  17. Verlvet Underground – All Tom,orrows Parties
