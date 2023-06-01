Freewheelin’: 2023-06-01

- Ramshackle Army – Foreign Shore
- Patrick James – About To Change
- Caitlin Harnett – Your Ghost
- Magnetic Fields – I Don’t Believe You
- Dandy Warhols – Love Song
- Dan Bern & Common Rotation – My Kingdom
- Trampled By Turtles – Alone
- Jhana Allan – Don’t Look Back
- John Hartford – Lorena
- Carolina Chocolate Drops – Mahalla
- The Water Runners – Pemulwuy
- Belle and the Bone People – The Boy
- Bob Dylan – Love Minus Zero divided by No Limit
- Bob Dylan – Subterranean Homesick Blues
- Nathan May – Fix It Up
- This is the Kit – This is what you did
- Freedom Collective – Sweet Desert Flowers
- Emily Roig – Skin
