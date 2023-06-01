Freewheelin’: 2023-06-01

Written by on June 1, 2023

  1. Ramshackle Army – Foreign Shore
  2. Patrick James – About To Change
  3. Caitlin Harnett – Your Ghost
  4. Magnetic Fields – I Don’t Believe You
  5. Dandy Warhols – Love Song
  6. Dan Bern & Common Rotation – My Kingdom
  7. Trampled By Turtles – Alone
  8. Jhana Allan – Don’t Look Back
  9. John Hartford – Lorena
  10. Carolina Chocolate Drops – Mahalla
  11. The Water Runners – Pemulwuy
  12. Belle and the Bone People – The Boy
  13. Bob Dylan – Love Minus Zero divided by No Limit
  14. Bob Dylan – Subterranean Homesick Blues
  15. Nathan May – Fix It Up
  16. This is the Kit – This is what you did
  17. Freedom Collective – Sweet Desert Flowers
  18. Emily Roig – Skin
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

The Sound of Muslie: 2023-06-01

Current track

Title

Artist