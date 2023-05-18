Freewheelin’: 2023-05-18

Written by on May 18, 2023

  1. David Lynch – Pretty 50s
  2. Emma Swift – Queen Jane Approximately
  3. Spindickle – It’s Not My Fault
  4. This Is The Kit – More Change
  5. Le Tigre – Get Off The Internet
  6. Whispering Jackie – My Phone
  7. Spindickle – Sunny & Fine
  8. Psychotic Reactions – Phone
  9. Spindickle – I Wish I Was In A Band
  10. Marigolden – Mars
  11. Hot Glue – The Knife
  12. Spindickle – Smarter Than Me
  13. Ween – I’m Holding You
  14. Laurel Near – Lady in the Radiator
  15. Bobby Vinton – Blue Velvet
  16. Nena – 99 Luftballon
  17. Einsturzende Neubaten – Zebulon
  18. Baker Boy Yothu Yindi – Treaty 2018
  19. Romanie – Hallucinating
  20. Molly Rocklet – Methany
  21. Spindickle – After Yourself
