Freewheelin’: 2023-04-27

Written by on April 27, 2023

  1. Marigolden – Mars
  2. Mulga Bore Hard Rock – Big Train
  3. Tiny Ruins – Me At The Museum
  4. The Rutles – Blue Suede Schubert
  5. Romanie – Hallucinating
  6. The Rutles – Hold My Hand
  7. The Kinks – Lola
  8. The Bad Poets – Crash Baby Crash
  9. Rowland S Howard & Lydia Lunch – Some Velvet Morning
  10. Boatkeeper – Refugee
  11. Boygenius – Anticurse
  12. Israel Carter – Murrundi
  13. Dry Cleaning – Peanuts
  14. Boy George – Boots
  15. Vicki Thorn – Sweet Desert Flowewrs
  16. Rutles – Piggy In The Middle
