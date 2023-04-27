Freewheelin’: 2023-04-27
Written by Playlist Robot on April 27, 2023
- Marigolden – Mars
- Mulga Bore Hard Rock – Big Train
- Tiny Ruins – Me At The Museum
- The Rutles – Blue Suede Schubert
- Romanie – Hallucinating
- The Rutles – Hold My Hand
- The Kinks – Lola
- The Bad Poets – Crash Baby Crash
- Rowland S Howard & Lydia Lunch – Some Velvet Morning
- Boatkeeper – Refugee
- Boygenius – Anticurse
- Israel Carter – Murrundi
- Dry Cleaning – Peanuts
- Boy George – Boots
- Vicki Thorn – Sweet Desert Flowewrs
- Rutles – Piggy In The Middle