Freewheelin’: 2023-04-13

Written by on April 13, 2023

  1. Capt Ahab’s Motorcycle Club – 2000bcc
  2. Boygenius – Ant-Curse
  3. Blondie – In The Flesh
  4. Marigolden – Mars
  5. Blondie – Denis
  6. Tasha Zappala – Metrobattle
  7. Naomi Pigram – Justice Has No Plan
  8. Bob Dylan – Idiot Wind
  9. Blondie – Dreaming
  10. Family Shoveller Band – Muntururru
  11. Dry Cleaning – Peanuts
  12. The National – New Order T-shirt
  13. Fred Ryan – Songs of Freedom
  14. The Arlenes – Lonely Won’t Leave Me Alone
  15. Cory McAbee & Andrew Bunney – Lullaby Song
  16. Cory McAbee – 20th Century Man
  17. Blondie – Union City Blue
  18. The Gleaners – The Gleaners
