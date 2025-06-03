Four Larks and a Wren: 2025-06-03

  1. Jim White – Static on the Radio
  2. amby downs – campfire_______
  3. Willebrant – Rivulet
  4. Wilson Tanner – Blush
  5. Mr B & Mr C – That Cyclical Feeling
  6. claire rousay & Gretchen Korsmo – find yourself in a hole on the beach
  7. Scientia – Celestial Bursts – Scientia
  8. Megan Alice Clune – Airy Volume
  9. Rose Riebl – Skies Have Fallen
  10. Executioner’s Chariot – Hidden Pathways To Nowhere At All
  11. Daigo Hanada – Katachi
  12. Theresa Wong – Light in the Grotto
  13. Sugaar Pan – Lore inozoa feat. Sweet Freeze
  14. Francesca O – Track 7.1
  15. Penelope Trappes – Caro
  16. Karen Vogt – Left Me
  17. Isolated Community – Bygate Hill
  18. Leitmotiv Limbo – Exhausted
  19. Die Körpertür – toujours tremblant (for lalia)
  20. Deadman’s Ghost – The Man Who Felled the Fairythorn
  21. Golden Syrup – Granule
  22. Felix Mir – GEMINI LOVE
  23. Kaj Duncan David & Scenatet – Ave Sideral II
  24. Tim Koch – Just Blue (Photon Wallet Remix)
  25. NYZ – CA SYNFORCH
  26. armageddon speaking – The First Revolution is Within Your Own Mind
  27. Earthen Well – Shapeshifter
  28. Christophe Bailleau O’Farrell – … …..
  29. Scattered Order – At Last You Have Won
  30. Teether & Kuya Neil – ZOO
  31. KUNTARI – LAHAR II
  32. Ourobonic Plague – Cavetone
  33. WAYVES – Myth
  34. Catarrh Nisin vs. 6v9id – Doubt
  35. Yikii – Doom Trampler
  36. DJ DIE SOON – Unfinished ft. Kiki Hitomi, Franco Franco
  37. Cumsleg Borenail – Spolit Grown Man
  38. Strict Face – K-Hole Nostalgia
  39. HARESS – Blood Moon
  40. Knifedoutofexistence – To The Palm Of Your Hand
  41. Laura Cannell – Wake the Slumbering Lyre
  42. Ultan O’Brien – Macha
  43. Ronan O Snodaigh – Idir Eatra
  44. Shirley Collins – hares on the mountain
  45. Alice Jones – The Three Butchers
  46. Joshua Arnold and Therine – Death and the Lady
  47. VARO – Red Robin
  48. Jennifer Reid – Sham Abrum
  49. Donald Alexander-Grieve – My Town A Stranger
  50. Milkweed – The Pangs of Ulster
  51. Chumbawamba – On the day the nazi died
  52. Felix Mir – Theme for Adventure
  53. Tim Koch – Vowelstwo
