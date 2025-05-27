Four Larks and a Wren: 2025-05-27

May 27, 2025

  1. Jim White – Static on the Radio
  2. Clinton Green & Allanah Stewart – White Yarrow
  3. Megan Alice Clune – Passage 4: Daniel Von Jenatsch
  4. Willebrant – tea tree
  5. Bonfire Hill – Rowan Red (She’s a friend of mine)
  6. David Donohoe and Kate Carr – A Storm and its Aftermath (excerpt 1)
  7. Patricia Wolf – Early Memories
  8. Scientia – Autumnal Organs Part One – Scientia featuring Bilg
  9. Meadow Argus – Little Tree Pt.2
  10. Sugaar Pan – Lore lasaia
  11. Glim – 2_7
  12. Leitmotiv Limbo – Wind Swept (part 1)
  13. amby downs – southern sahul (union song)
  14. Wilson Tanner – Cherry
  15. Golden Syrup – Sparkes Lookout
  16. Karen Vogt – Air On My Skin
  17. Penelope Trappes – Red Dove
  18. Leyden Jars – A2 Heartsease
  19. Los Pélieu Lovers – nformation Subie
  20. Troth – Unfinished Rose
  21. Mira – Nana
  22. Georgia Oatley – Weaving Online
  23. Ronny Quasar – The Emerald Forest
  24. Ether Diver – A Hidden Room in My Mind Palace
  25. armageddon speaking – In The Heart of The Empire They Murder and Enslave People For Feeding Their Communities
  26. Pannotia – Cell
  27. Executioner’s Chariot – Executioner’s Theme
  28. Kaj Duncan David & Scenatet – Ave Sideral I
  29. Tim Koch – 123Heart (Sense Remix)
  30. NYZ – v2k5 PRRL PROC3
  31. Earthen Well – Always in the Wings
  32. Felix Mir – Acid Test
  33. Mr B & Mr C – The Duality of Man
  34. Teether & Kuya Neil – SCRATCH THE FLEA POINT (FT NERDIE)
  35. WAYVES – Planet Gasuku Visit
  36. Strict Face – Slow Strobe
  37. Cumsleg Borenail – They All Know
  38. The Right Hand Is Doomed to Blacken – Spiral
  39. Ronan O Snodaigh – Trullies
  40. Ultan O’Brien – Fisherman’s Garden
  41. Harp and a Monkey – The Cruel Ship’s Carpenter
  42. Donald Alexander-Grieve – Tiernanong
  43. Jennifer Reid – Frolicksome Kate
  44. Shirley Collins – sweet england
  45. Milkweed – Téte Brec, the Twinkling Hoard
  46. Joshua Arnold and Therine – Seven Virgins (The Leaves of Life)
  47. Varo – Lovers and Friends
  48. Sarah Mary Chadwick – Soundtrack
  49. Felix Mir – Theme for Ocean
  50. Tim Koch – Opaque Jim
