Four Larks and a Wren: 2025-05-13

  1. Jim White – Static on the Radio
  2. Kaye Mortley – Stopover Bangkok
  3. amby downs – They Cleared the Land of Indigenous Foods to Plant Crops Familiar to Settlers
  4. Passing Bird – By the Pond
  5. Samih Madhoun, Ari Radne, Ergo Phizmiz – STOP BOMBING PALESTINE
  6. Willebrant – Stony Bridge
  7. Heavy Cloud – Blue on Blue
  8. 高野昌昭 / Masaaki Takano – しずくたち / Shizukutachi “B”(excerpt)
  9. Strict Face – Olympic Smog
  10. Jesse Welles – The Last Soldier
  11. Leitmotiv Limbo – Flight Overhead
  12. WDX – ContactUs-550434324
  13. Karen Vogt – Spirit
  14. Penelope Trappes – Anchor Us to Seabed Floor
  15. Shelf Nunny + IKSRE – Drifting
  16. Golden Syrup – Bronze Melodic
  17. Georgia Oatley – Your Heart Is So Large
  18. Damon Thomas – Our Big Heist
  19. Djrum – L’Ancienne
  20. Tim Koch – Rhino Song (Aspen Remix)
  21. Louis Marlo – SIM
  22. Rabbit Island – My Own Private
  23. NYZ – v2k5 PRRL PROC1
  24. Felix Mir – All Night
  25. Earthen Well – Suppressor
  26. Leyden Jars – A1 Danger of Borders
  27. The Bug – Bury Dem (ft Logan)
  28. Mr B & Mr C – Pragmatic Attack
  29. The Right Hand Is Doomed to Blacken – We Gather the Fragments (excerpt)
  30. vegetable.machine.animal – No Evidence of the Future [Mo H. Zareei, Tae Kyung Seo]
  31. Laura Cannell – A Ship Sunk in Earth
  32. MADTEO – Metrazol (4 Art Ind Epil Cons)
  33. Andrew Tuttle – Election Night
  34. Milkweed – How Conchobor was Begotten
  35. PUDDLE – A Loveliness In Ugliness
  36. Joshua Arnold and Therine – Intro (The Devil’s Dream)
  37. Haress – Skylarks
  38. Maddie Ashman – moonlight
  39. Bity Booker – The Weep Willow Tree
  40. Cath and Phil Tyler – The Demon Lover
  41. Ultan O’Brien – The Four Courts/Rolling in The Barrel
  42. Cormac Begley & Liam O Connor – Ryan’s Rant
  43. Ella Ion – Creature Skin
  44. Nancy Bates – What Love Is
  45. MUDRAT – YOU DONT CARE ABOUT POOR PEOPLE
  46. Felix Mir – Theme for Whimsy
  47. Tim Koch – Rick Motors
  48. Megan Alice Clune – Passage 3: Lucy Cliche
