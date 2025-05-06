Four Larks and a Wren: 2025-05-06

  1. Jim White – Static on the Radio
  2. Natalia Beylis – The Roots of the Mountain Ash Embrace The Stone II
  3. Adam Badí Donoval – ⁠thereby losing the weightless delight of being swept along with it
  4. Willebrant – Galaxias
  5. claire rousay & Gretchen Korsmo – find yourself in a hole on the beach
  6. Heavy Cloud – Grid as Sacred Structure
  7. WDX – Feedback-634834836
  8. Karen Vogt – Love Comes
  9. Poppy H – left unlocked
  10. Tara Cunningham – On My Rock
  11. Shelf Nunny + IKSRE – You Don’t Have to Go
  12. Passing Bird – Rook
  13. Felix Mir – Precursor
  14. Damon Thomas – A Monument To Bad Times
  15. Vin de Sprite – congruence
  16. Golden Syrup – Snip
  17. Bourbonese Qualk – Guilt
  18. Megan Alice Clune – Passage 2: Superstar
  19. Mineral Stunting – Who I Am
  20. Earthen Well – Getting Out of Bed
  21. Jing – Hypnosis
  22. QNDFK – Structural Frequency
  23. Penelope Trappes – Sleep
  24. Georgia Oatley – Into The Deep Blue
  25. drone alone productions – You Have Sold Out Your Kids To A.I. & That Twat Musk
  26. Nour Sokhon & Stefan Christoff – Ships on the horizon
  27. kyü – Sunny In Splodges
  28. Tim Koch – Leaving Obatem5 (Octopus Inc. Remix)
  29. NYZ – TINg TODDLER
  30. Om Unit & Soreab – Last Breath
  31. MADTEO – CANS PEOPLE
  32. Leitmotiv Limbo – Inferior State
  33. White Columns – It’s Obvious
  34. Mr B & Mr C – Caise
  35. PUDDLE – Tears Trapped Behind An Open Window
  36. Strict Face – The Frost Escapes Our Breath
  37. Ben McElroy – DEOR
  38. Ronan O Snodaigh – Ó Ghabhair Go Ghabhair
  39. Milkweed – How the Táin Bó Cuailnge was Found Again
  40. Lisa Knapp & Gerry Diver – Lass of Aughrim
  41. Marissa Nadler and Milky Burgess – Omie Wise
  42. Maddie Ashman – horizon
  43. Me Lost Me – A Painting of the Wind
  44. Bity Booker – The Frog And The Mouse
  45. Lunatraktors – Yarrow
  46. Selkie – Scottish Boy
  47. Nancy Bates – Sway My Way
  48. Felix Mir – Tourmaline
  49. Tim Koch – Vowelstwo
