Four Larks and a Wren: 2025-05-06

- Jim White – Static on the Radio
- Natalia Beylis – The Roots of the Mountain Ash Embrace The Stone II
- Adam Badí Donoval – thereby losing the weightless delight of being swept along with it
- Willebrant – Galaxias
- claire rousay & Gretchen Korsmo – find yourself in a hole on the beach
- Heavy Cloud – Grid as Sacred Structure
- WDX – Feedback-634834836
- Karen Vogt – Love Comes
- Poppy H – left unlocked
- Tara Cunningham – On My Rock
- Shelf Nunny + IKSRE – You Don’t Have to Go
- Passing Bird – Rook
- Felix Mir – Precursor
- Damon Thomas – A Monument To Bad Times
- Vin de Sprite – congruence
- Golden Syrup – Snip
- Bourbonese Qualk – Guilt
- Megan Alice Clune – Passage 2: Superstar
- Mineral Stunting – Who I Am
- Earthen Well – Getting Out of Bed
- Jing – Hypnosis
- QNDFK – Structural Frequency
- Penelope Trappes – Sleep
- Georgia Oatley – Into The Deep Blue
- drone alone productions – You Have Sold Out Your Kids To A.I. & That Twat Musk
- Nour Sokhon & Stefan Christoff – Ships on the horizon
- kyü – Sunny In Splodges
- Tim Koch – Leaving Obatem5 (Octopus Inc. Remix)
- NYZ – TINg TODDLER
- Om Unit & Soreab – Last Breath
- MADTEO – CANS PEOPLE
- Leitmotiv Limbo – Inferior State
- White Columns – It’s Obvious
- Mr B & Mr C – Caise
- PUDDLE – Tears Trapped Behind An Open Window
- Strict Face – The Frost Escapes Our Breath
- Ben McElroy – DEOR
- Ronan O Snodaigh – Ó Ghabhair Go Ghabhair
- Milkweed – How the Táin Bó Cuailnge was Found Again
- Lisa Knapp & Gerry Diver – Lass of Aughrim
- Marissa Nadler and Milky Burgess – Omie Wise
- Maddie Ashman – horizon
- Me Lost Me – A Painting of the Wind
- Bity Booker – The Frog And The Mouse
- Lunatraktors – Yarrow
- Selkie – Scottish Boy
- Nancy Bates – Sway My Way
- Felix Mir – Tourmaline
- Tim Koch – Vowelstwo
Reader's opinions