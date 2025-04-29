Four Larks and a Wren: 2025-04-29

April 29, 2025

  1. Jim White – Static on the Radio
  2. Rik Rue & Jim Denley – The Sydney-Linz Exchange
  3. Tomosla – Rivermouth from
  4. Willebrant – mimosa
  5. Rural District Lo-Fi Recording Project – Spirits Say What!
  6. Dual Dialect – Emerging from Isotopes
  7. Penelope Trappes – Second Spring
  8. Tara Cunningham – Earth To T
  9. Passing Bird – Run
  10. Bonfire Hill – In Comes I (Who Never Came Yet)
  11. Felix Mir – Intro
  12. Megan Alice Clune – Passage 1: Art Wilson
  13. Maciej Baranowski – swinging bytom
  14. Shelf Nunny + IKSRE – Sleepy Day
  15. Heavy Cloud – Brokenness Recomposed
  16. Nour Sokhon & Stefan Christoff – No silence
  17. Wytchings – Crop Circles
  18. Mineral Stunting – The Great Glossy Grey
  19. WDX – ContactUs-577843153
  20. Damon Thomas – He Had A Fast Motorcycle
  21. Ursula Sereghy – Time Pills
  22. J.G.G. – BOMBOLLA 2
  23. Péist – Scratch Card Fever
  24. Georgia Oatley – Roaded Eroded
  25. Djrum – A Tune For Us
  26. Tim Koch – Just Blue (The Groovescooter Society Remix)
  27. NYZ – SLIDE TODDLER
  28. Weldroid – Sky Visions
  29. Leitmotiv Limbo – Inferior State
  30. Earthen Well – A Wall of Critics, Joyous
  31. Mr B & Mr C – My Body Is A Temple (Of Doom)
  32. Flesh Eating Foundation – Sensory Denudation
  33. Saint Abdullah & Eomac – Kick It Until It’s Bent
  34. White Columns – It’s Obvious
  35. PUDDLE – Figments Of Fractured Imagination
  36. Strict Face – Sting Reflex
  37. Sally Anne Morgan – I Saw a Heron
  38. Ben McElroy – The Howling
  39. Ronan O Snodaigh – Preab
  40. The Worm – Journey
  41. Ingrid Lyons – The Poitín Gathering
  42. Selkie – Irish Boy
  43. Satnam Galsian – The Tri-Coloured House
  44. Meteor Infant – Jeremiah
  45. Quinie – Macaphee Turn the Cattle
  46. Ultan O’Brien – Domhnall na Griana (The Butchers March)
  47. Nancy Bates – In This Together
  48. Sarah Mary Chadwick – She Never Leant Upon a Bar
  49. Deep Sea Data – Free As DSD
  50. Felix Mir – Selenite
  51. Tim Koch – Vowelstwo
