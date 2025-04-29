Four Larks and a Wren: 2025-04-29

- Jim White – Static on the Radio
- Rik Rue & Jim Denley – The Sydney-Linz Exchange
- Tomosla – Rivermouth from
- Willebrant – mimosa
- Rural District Lo-Fi Recording Project – Spirits Say What!
- Dual Dialect – Emerging from Isotopes
- Penelope Trappes – Second Spring
- Tara Cunningham – Earth To T
- Passing Bird – Run
- Bonfire Hill – In Comes I (Who Never Came Yet)
- Felix Mir – Intro
- Megan Alice Clune – Passage 1: Art Wilson
- Maciej Baranowski – swinging bytom
- Shelf Nunny + IKSRE – Sleepy Day
- Heavy Cloud – Brokenness Recomposed
- Nour Sokhon & Stefan Christoff – No silence
- Wytchings – Crop Circles
- Mineral Stunting – The Great Glossy Grey
- WDX – ContactUs-577843153
- Damon Thomas – He Had A Fast Motorcycle
- Ursula Sereghy – Time Pills
- J.G.G. – BOMBOLLA 2
- Péist – Scratch Card Fever
- Georgia Oatley – Roaded Eroded
- Djrum – A Tune For Us
- Tim Koch – Just Blue (The Groovescooter Society Remix)
- NYZ – SLIDE TODDLER
- Weldroid – Sky Visions
- Leitmotiv Limbo – Inferior State
- Earthen Well – A Wall of Critics, Joyous
- Mr B & Mr C – My Body Is A Temple (Of Doom)
- Flesh Eating Foundation – Sensory Denudation
- Saint Abdullah & Eomac – Kick It Until It’s Bent
- White Columns – It’s Obvious
- PUDDLE – Figments Of Fractured Imagination
- Strict Face – Sting Reflex
- Sally Anne Morgan – I Saw a Heron
- Ben McElroy – The Howling
- Ronan O Snodaigh – Preab
- The Worm – Journey
- Ingrid Lyons – The Poitín Gathering
- Selkie – Irish Boy
- Satnam Galsian – The Tri-Coloured House
- Meteor Infant – Jeremiah
- Quinie – Macaphee Turn the Cattle
- Ultan O’Brien – Domhnall na Griana (The Butchers March)
- Nancy Bates – In This Together
- Sarah Mary Chadwick – She Never Leant Upon a Bar
- Deep Sea Data – Free As DSD
- Felix Mir – Selenite
- Tim Koch – Vowelstwo
