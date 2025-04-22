Four Larks and a Wren: 2025-04-22

Written by on April 22, 2025

  1. Jim White – Static on the Radio
  2. Gaza Poets, Samih Madhoun & Dr Ergo Phizmiz – Make Good Friday Good Again – The Jesus Was a Palestinian Special
  3. Tara Cunningham – Empty A
  4. Willebrant – Mountain Trout
  5. Dave Tucker – Depraved Indifference 2
  6. Jelena Ćirić, Snorri Hallgrímsson, Cécile Lacharme, Oliver Patrice Weder – Green Grass
  7. Alanna Crouch – A Summer Afternoon
  8. Rural District Lo-Fi Recording Project – Stringing Out Your Visit
  9. Nour Sokhon & Stefan Christoff – Harmonics at sea
  10. Heather Frasch – Almost Discarded
  11. Malady of Knots – This etwas country
  12. Pidgins – Speculative Fiction
  13. Penelope Trappes – Platinum
  14. WDX – FS-Case-550434168
  15. Ursula Sereghy – Expelliarmus Love
  16. Shelf Nunny + IKSRE – Night Walk
  17. Georgia Oatley – Time Passes Murmur
  18. Mineral Stunting – Junk Repurpose
  19. Damon Thomas – I Find Money On The Ground
  20. Felix Mir – tiger mountain peasant song
  21. Turbogoblin RX – ROAD TO MT. WORM
  22. Thomas William vs Scissor Lock – Cadillic
  23. Golem mecanique – Il giorno prima
  24. Weldroid – Blue Needle
  25. Mindy Meng Wang 王萌 & Tim Shiel – Mirror Flower 镜花水月
  26. Leitmotiv Limbo – Revolutions
  27. Saint Abdullah & Eomac – Vulnerable In A Spreadsheet
  28. Earthen Well – Didn’t Say
  29. Tim Koch – Let Us Chip (Southern Outpost’s Basschip Mix)
  30. White Columns – Everything Is Terrible But You, My Love
  31. Mr B & Mr C – Big Dick Energy
  32. LIKE WEEDS – REST
  33. NYZ – ORG PRLD
  34. PUDDLE – A Home For Broken Reflection
  35. Strict Face – Bellyache
  36. Ronan O Snodaigh – Anonn’s Anall
  37. Whitney Johnson and Lia Kohl – 73|74 (Excerpt)
  38. Ultan O’Brien – Wayside Wonders
  39. Martin McGinley – Easter Snow
  40. Brìghde Chaimbeul – She Went Astray
  41. Filkin’s Drift – Gwêl yr Adeilad
  42. Lisa Knapp & Gerry Diver – Loving Hannah
  43. Matt Quinn – Clear Away The Morning Dew
  44. Selkie – Jamesian
  45. Poor Creature – The Whole Town Knows
  46. Nancy Bates – I Belong
  47. Sarah Mary Chadwick – I’ll Die Sober
  48. Deep Sea Data – Caught With Your Pants Down
  49. Felix Mir – Fluorite
  50. Tim Koch – Deepshesleeps
  51. Caitlin Johnstone – Light a candle
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Simple Sounds: 2025-04-22

Current track

Title

Artist