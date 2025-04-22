Four Larks and a Wren: 2025-04-22

- Jim White – Static on the Radio
- Gaza Poets, Samih Madhoun & Dr Ergo Phizmiz – Make Good Friday Good Again – The Jesus Was a Palestinian Special
- Tara Cunningham – Empty A
- Willebrant – Mountain Trout
- Dave Tucker – Depraved Indifference 2
- Jelena Ćirić, Snorri Hallgrímsson, Cécile Lacharme, Oliver Patrice Weder – Green Grass
- Alanna Crouch – A Summer Afternoon
- Rural District Lo-Fi Recording Project – Stringing Out Your Visit
- Nour Sokhon & Stefan Christoff – Harmonics at sea
- Heather Frasch – Almost Discarded
- Malady of Knots – This etwas country
- Pidgins – Speculative Fiction
- Penelope Trappes – Platinum
- WDX – FS-Case-550434168
- Ursula Sereghy – Expelliarmus Love
- Shelf Nunny + IKSRE – Night Walk
- Georgia Oatley – Time Passes Murmur
- Mineral Stunting – Junk Repurpose
- Damon Thomas – I Find Money On The Ground
- Felix Mir – tiger mountain peasant song
- Turbogoblin RX – ROAD TO MT. WORM
- Thomas William vs Scissor Lock – Cadillic
- Golem mecanique – Il giorno prima
- Weldroid – Blue Needle
- Mindy Meng Wang 王萌 & Tim Shiel – Mirror Flower 镜花水月
- Leitmotiv Limbo – Revolutions
- Saint Abdullah & Eomac – Vulnerable In A Spreadsheet
- Earthen Well – Didn’t Say
- Tim Koch – Let Us Chip (Southern Outpost’s Basschip Mix)
- White Columns – Everything Is Terrible But You, My Love
- Mr B & Mr C – Big Dick Energy
- LIKE WEEDS – REST
- NYZ – ORG PRLD
- PUDDLE – A Home For Broken Reflection
- Strict Face – Bellyache
- Ronan O Snodaigh – Anonn’s Anall
- Whitney Johnson and Lia Kohl – 73|74 (Excerpt)
- Ultan O’Brien – Wayside Wonders
- Martin McGinley – Easter Snow
- Brìghde Chaimbeul – She Went Astray
- Filkin’s Drift – Gwêl yr Adeilad
- Lisa Knapp & Gerry Diver – Loving Hannah
- Matt Quinn – Clear Away The Morning Dew
- Selkie – Jamesian
- Poor Creature – The Whole Town Knows
- Nancy Bates – I Belong
- Sarah Mary Chadwick – I’ll Die Sober
- Deep Sea Data – Caught With Your Pants Down
- Felix Mir – Fluorite
- Tim Koch – Deepshesleeps
- Caitlin Johnstone – Light a candle
