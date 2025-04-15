Four Larks and a Wren: 2025-04-15

  1. Jim White – Static on the Radio
  2. Annea Lockwood – On Fractured Ground
  3. Rural District Lo-Fi Recording Project – Please Sign The Visitors Book
  4. Dave Tucker – Depraved Indifference 1
  5. Mineral Stunting – The Drip and the Drain
  6. Felix Mir – ís englar
  7. Sebastian Vivian – Credits
  8. WDX – ContactUs-587013452
  9. Penelope Trappes – Platinum
  10. Museum Of Natural History – foreverboy
  11. Halvcirkel & Anders Lauge Meldgaard – Fragment 94 Revisited
  12. Oval Angle – Make Do
  13. Damon Thomas – We Were Never Supposed To Arrive
  14. Ursula Sereghy – Stream Creatures
  15. Pisitakun – HOMESIII
  16. Shelf Nunny + IKSRE – Falling
  17. Nour Sokhon & Stefan Christoff – Where are you from
  18. Poppy H – Stone Dead
  19. Saint Abdullah & Eomac – May Plastic Blossom In Spring’s Air
  20. Lea Bertucci + Olivia Block – The Measure of the Sea (excerpt)
  21. Georgia Oatley – For Ted
  22. Tim Koch – Let Us Chip (Benjamin Remix)
  23. Radart – Wish
  24. ///▲▲▲\\\ – Spit Shine
  25. Earthen Well – Something Beautiful from the Pieces
  26. Cromwell Ate A Twix Here – Fragile
  27. Leitmotiv Limbo – Spherical Air
  28. Weldroid – Orange Landing
  29. Cody Brant & Diurnal Burdens – Wiped Away Cuckoo Spit
  30. SUMAC and Moor Mother – Scene 1
  31. White Columns – There’s No Tears Under The Sea
  32. Mr B & Mr C – Innuendon’t
  33. PUDDLE – The Other Side Of The Mirror
  34. DJ TR!P – Trust In Me (Single)
  35. Kiki Hitomi – Red Mustang
  36. Use Knife – Che Mali Wali
  37. Strict Face – Ibis Feathers
  38. The Bohman Brothers – Surrey: St Ann’s Hill
  39. Laura Cannell – Twilight Falls Again
  40. Ultan O’Brien – It Was In The Year Eighteen Hundred and Four
  41. Jacken Elswyth with CA Conrad – Queer shine plunging
  42. Ronan O Snodaigh – Spás Eile
  43. lullahush – An Droighneán Donn
  44. Lisa Knapp & Gerry Diver – Penumbra
  45. Selkie – Moon Coin Jig
  46. Sinéad Kennedy – Táimse im’ chodhladh
  47. Sarah Mary Chadwick – What Am I, Gatsby?
  48. Swimsuit – Sailing Ships
  49. Jesse Welles – Tarrific
  50. Max Romeo – Socialism is Love
  51. Felix Mir – Celestite
  52. Tim Koch – Geht Ruckzuck
