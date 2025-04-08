Four Larks and a Wren: 2025-04-08

  1. Jim White – Static on the Radio
  2. Grand River – Tuning the Wind
  3. Francis Gri – Sasayaka II
  4. Rural District Lo-Fi Recording Project – The Huguenots
  5. Mudlarking – Raindrops
  6. Mindy Meng Wang 王萌 & Sui Zhen – Watch My Mum Dance
  7. Shelf Nunny + IKSRE – It’s Been a Long Winter
  8. Damon Thomas – Too Weird To Share
  9. Felix Mir – cliffs e2
  10. Oï les Ox – Cinéma du Look (remix 2 appendix)
  11. Lea Bertucci + Olivia Block – The Number of the Sand (excerpt)
  12. Penelope Trappes – Bandorai
  13. Nour Sokhon & Stefan Christoff – Another time is now
  14. Poppy H – Who We Are Today
  15. 8ULENTINA – THE DOG’S AFFIRMATION
  16. Cate Francesca Brooks – The Scissors Cut The Silk (single version)
  17. niwlio – (nowhere)
  18. Delaney/Venn – Cub Dub
  19. Sebastian Vivian – Other Worlds
  20. Museum Of Natural History – wind arp. ii
  21. HTRK – Puddles on My Pillow
  22. Ursula Sereghy – Joy of Tears
  23. Radart – Welcome
  24. Georgia Oatley – Geometric Pattern Innocence
  25. Cody Brant & Diurnal Burdens – Clots In The Discrete Other
  26. Tim Koch – Let Us Chip (Quark Kent’s Let Us Potato Chip Remix)
  27. WDX – FS-Case-551274005
  28. Andrulian – paperweights (naviarhaiku587)
  29. Earthen Well – Changement
  30. White Columns – Or Christmas
  31. Jonny Telafone – Stardate 2012.1221
  32. Mr B & Mr C – (Who Rules) Junktown
  33. Flesh Eating Foundation – Sensory Denudation
  34. Leitmotiv Limbo – Slaving
  35. Machine Mafia – Killzones
  36. PUDDLE – Under The Microscope Lies The Self
  37. Use Knife – Demain Sera Mieux
  38. Celine Arnauld – Hyper Rhythmics Scene
  39. Andrey Vinogradov – Manifesto
  40. Jacken Elswyth with CA Conrad – Will to ladle
  41. Thorn Wych – Anaro knows
  42. Laura Cannell – Wake the Slumbering Lyre
  43. Marlon Williams – E Mawehe Ana Au
  44. Lisa Knapp & Gerry Diver – Long Lankin
  45. Filkin’s Drift – Adar Mân y Mynydd
  46. Mossie Martin – Thomas Burke
  47. Selkie – Condors Frolics
  48. Ultan O’Brien – The Boyne Hunt
  49. Avocet – First Light
  50. Problem Pony – Death Song
  51. Swimsuit – Trying
  52. Felix Mir – Eyes (The Real World)
  53. Tim Koch – 123Heart
  54. Florigenix – Quantum Skip
