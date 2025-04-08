Four Larks and a Wren: 2025-04-08

- Jim White – Static on the Radio
- Grand River – Tuning the Wind
- Francis Gri – Sasayaka II
- Rural District Lo-Fi Recording Project – The Huguenots
- Mudlarking – Raindrops
- Mindy Meng Wang 王萌 & Sui Zhen – Watch My Mum Dance
- Shelf Nunny + IKSRE – It’s Been a Long Winter
- Damon Thomas – Too Weird To Share
- Felix Mir – cliffs e2
- Oï les Ox – Cinéma du Look (remix 2 appendix)
- Lea Bertucci + Olivia Block – The Number of the Sand (excerpt)
- Penelope Trappes – Bandorai
- Nour Sokhon & Stefan Christoff – Another time is now
- Poppy H – Who We Are Today
- 8ULENTINA – THE DOG’S AFFIRMATION
- Cate Francesca Brooks – The Scissors Cut The Silk (single version)
- niwlio – (nowhere)
- Delaney/Venn – Cub Dub
- Sebastian Vivian – Other Worlds
- Museum Of Natural History – wind arp. ii
- HTRK – Puddles on My Pillow
- Ursula Sereghy – Joy of Tears
- Radart – Welcome
- Georgia Oatley – Geometric Pattern Innocence
- Cody Brant & Diurnal Burdens – Clots In The Discrete Other
- Tim Koch – Let Us Chip (Quark Kent’s Let Us Potato Chip Remix)
- WDX – FS-Case-551274005
- Andrulian – paperweights (naviarhaiku587)
- Earthen Well – Changement
- White Columns – Or Christmas
- Jonny Telafone – Stardate 2012.1221
- Mr B & Mr C – (Who Rules) Junktown
- Flesh Eating Foundation – Sensory Denudation
- Leitmotiv Limbo – Slaving
- Machine Mafia – Killzones
- PUDDLE – Under The Microscope Lies The Self
- Use Knife – Demain Sera Mieux
- Celine Arnauld – Hyper Rhythmics Scene
- Andrey Vinogradov – Manifesto
- Jacken Elswyth with CA Conrad – Will to ladle
- Thorn Wych – Anaro knows
- Laura Cannell – Wake the Slumbering Lyre
- Marlon Williams – E Mawehe Ana Au
- Lisa Knapp & Gerry Diver – Long Lankin
- Filkin’s Drift – Adar Mân y Mynydd
- Mossie Martin – Thomas Burke
- Selkie – Condors Frolics
- Ultan O’Brien – The Boyne Hunt
- Avocet – First Light
- Problem Pony – Death Song
- Swimsuit – Trying
- Felix Mir – Eyes (The Real World)
- Tim Koch – 123Heart
- Florigenix – Quantum Skip
