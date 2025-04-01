Four Larks and a Wren: 2025-04-01

Written by on April 1, 2025

  1. Jim White – Static on the Radio
  2. Jules Reidy & Sam Dunscombe – Gracelords
  3. Felix Mir – demonstration of a physical fact
  4. Dave Clarkson – The Drowning World
  5. Rural District Lo-Fi Recording Project – Who Lifted The Lead Off?
  6. Nour Sokhon & Stefan Christoff – Open channels
  7. Rites Wild – Rites Wild Theme
  8. Poppy H – RJHRIP
  9. Damon Thomas – The Aquarium
  10. Dania and Rosso Polare – Rupestral Images of the Unknown
  11. WDX – ContactUs-602266502
  12. Poppy Ackroyd – Notes on Water
  13. Georgia Oatley – Weaving Online
  14. Ursula Sereghy – Painsniffer
  15. HTRK – Swimming Pool
  16. Sebastian Vivian – First Attempt
  17. Cyrenaur – Kunz
  18. NIC KROG – PART 3
  19. Throat & Chest – 4768 km from the sea; Sobering up the tree line.
  20. Museum Of Natural History – babel
  21. Radart – Soli Test
  22. Saint Abdullah & Eomac – Organs Without Borders (featuring Aria Rostami)
  23. Vanessa Rossetto – 1-5 the minimum
  24. Tim Koch – 123Heart (Pimmon Remix)
  25. Fabien Robbe – Le wagon
  26. Earthen Well – Nightmare
  27. VALENTINA MAGALETTI & FANNY CHIARELLO – Reverse Fly
  28. Cloak Of Stars – Clandestine Scholars of Forgotten Nebulae
  29. SHEFFIELD PATROL GROUP – November Spawned a Monster
  30. Leitmotiv Limbo – Perfect Pairing
  31. White Columns – Shaking In The Light
  32. Mr B & Mr C – God Save the King
  33. Celine Arnauld – Transformations of Data Structure Spectrum
  34. aya – I am the pipe I hit myself with
  35. Use Knife – Freedom, Asshole (feat. Spooky-J)
  36. KAVARI – Welcome To Filth
  37. Selkie – The Chrysalis (Butterfly)
  38. Ghent Folk Violin Project – Moi je ne connais pas
  39. Thorn Wych – There is nothing in the well
  40. Lucia Mac Partlin – Sliabh na mBan
  41. Milkweed – The Pangs of Ulster
  42. Jacken Elswyth with CA Conrad – Track the portion
  43. Lisa Knapp & Gerry Diver – Monaghan Jig/Monks Jig Set
  44. Ultan O’Brien – Game of Love
  45. Brian Apples – Decipher Yourself
  46. Blood Plastic – Hospital Gown
  47. Swimsuit – Running
  48. Deep Sea Data – The Glory
  49. Felix Mir – Hospital II
  50. Tim Koch – Alooza
