Four Larks and a Wren: 2025-04-01

- Jim White – Static on the Radio
- Jules Reidy & Sam Dunscombe – Gracelords
- Felix Mir – demonstration of a physical fact
- Dave Clarkson – The Drowning World
- Rural District Lo-Fi Recording Project – Who Lifted The Lead Off?
- Nour Sokhon & Stefan Christoff – Open channels
- Rites Wild – Rites Wild Theme
- Poppy H – RJHRIP
- Damon Thomas – The Aquarium
- Dania and Rosso Polare – Rupestral Images of the Unknown
- WDX – ContactUs-602266502
- Poppy Ackroyd – Notes on Water
- Georgia Oatley – Weaving Online
- Ursula Sereghy – Painsniffer
- HTRK – Swimming Pool
- Sebastian Vivian – First Attempt
- Cyrenaur – Kunz
- NIC KROG – PART 3
- Throat & Chest – 4768 km from the sea; Sobering up the tree line.
- Museum Of Natural History – babel
- Radart – Soli Test
- Saint Abdullah & Eomac – Organs Without Borders (featuring Aria Rostami)
- Vanessa Rossetto – 1-5 the minimum
- Tim Koch – 123Heart (Pimmon Remix)
- Fabien Robbe – Le wagon
- Earthen Well – Nightmare
- VALENTINA MAGALETTI & FANNY CHIARELLO – Reverse Fly
- Cloak Of Stars – Clandestine Scholars of Forgotten Nebulae
- SHEFFIELD PATROL GROUP – November Spawned a Monster
- Leitmotiv Limbo – Perfect Pairing
- White Columns – Shaking In The Light
- Mr B & Mr C – God Save the King
- Celine Arnauld – Transformations of Data Structure Spectrum
- aya – I am the pipe I hit myself with
- Use Knife – Freedom, Asshole (feat. Spooky-J)
- KAVARI – Welcome To Filth
- Selkie – The Chrysalis (Butterfly)
- Ghent Folk Violin Project – Moi je ne connais pas
- Thorn Wych – There is nothing in the well
- Lucia Mac Partlin – Sliabh na mBan
- Milkweed – The Pangs of Ulster
- Jacken Elswyth with CA Conrad – Track the portion
- Lisa Knapp & Gerry Diver – Monaghan Jig/Monks Jig Set
- Ultan O’Brien – Game of Love
- Brian Apples – Decipher Yourself
- Blood Plastic – Hospital Gown
- Swimsuit – Running
- Deep Sea Data – The Glory
- Felix Mir – Hospital II
- Tim Koch – Alooza
