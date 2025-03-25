Four Larks and a Wren: 2025-03-25

- Jim White – Static on the Radio
- Duncan Speakman – Clearing the throat [ counterfactual mixtape #1 ]
- Rural District Lo-Fi Recording Project – The Home Guard
- Anahís Monges/ 4 Grados del Fuego – Y el soplo de la noche se confunde con el día
- Miłosz Kędra – our wilting flowers bent the same way
- Poppy H – E11 to the Southern End
- Back To Back Zithers – Cicadas
- Bonfire Hill – The Blackthorn and the Raven
- Museum Of Natural History – wind arp. ii
- Benjamin Finger – Sleepy
- Damon Thomas – A Threat You Already Know Is There
- Inturist – Special Offer
- Felix Mir – idea2c3
- Higora – Against a Wen
- David Curington – #music
- Sulash Busana – Sudden Outburst of Cones
- Tim Koch – Just Blue (Telafonica’s Static Cling Mix)
- WDX – FS-Case-551634736
- Yves De Mey – Notion Blurring
- Earthen Well – Being (Pulled Apart)
- Radart – 301
- Ursula Sereghy – Magic User
- Georgia Oatley – Into The Deep Blue
- Sebastian Vivian – Thank You For Holding
- the Silvermine Tapes – Turn The Lights Down Low
- Autumns – Girl with the Green Ribbon
- Cloak Of Stars – A Sadness Beyond Galaxies
- SHEFFIELD PATROL GROUP – Paidir Bhéal Feirste i bhFear Manach
- Leitmotiv Limbo – Normalised
- Ambrose Chapel – Undead
- Imaginary Number – Pocket
- White Columns – Dramatic Moments
- Mr B & Mr C – Two Minutes Too Long
- Celine Arnauld – Quantization Pattern Index
- The Terrorists – Dutton’s a fucking asset of Trump who’s a fucking asset of Putin
- Mark Vernon – Derbyshire: The Drowned Villages of Derwent Valley
- Jacken Elswyth with CA Conrad – Curative time
- Thorn Wych – May the immortal Amma keep you seated
- Ultan O’Brien – Iron Mountain Foothills
- Lisa Knapp & Gerry Diver – Star Carr
- Ultan O’Brien – Seán Ó Duibhir A’ Ghleanna
- Brìghde Chaimbeul – Bog an Lochan
- Michael Gorman, Paddy Breen, Pat Howley – Tralee Jane / Maggie in the Wood
- tunng – Sixes
- Selkie – DNA Bourrees
- Maddie Ashman – dark
- Swimsuit – Make Me Frown
- Deep Sea Data – German Movie
- David Rovics – Deport the Billionaires
- Felix Mir – Ballroom
- Florigenix – Vector Shrine of Gentle Breath
- Florigenix – Passage of the Bird Queen
- Tim Koch – Besoit
