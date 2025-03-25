Four Larks and a Wren: 2025-03-25

  1. Jim White – Static on the Radio
  2. Duncan Speakman – Clearing the throat [ counterfactual mixtape #1 ]
  3. Rural District Lo-Fi Recording Project – The Home Guard
  4. Anahís Monges/ 4 Grados del Fuego – Y el soplo de la noche se confunde con el día
  5. Miłosz Kędra – our wilting flowers bent the same way
  6. Poppy H – E11 to the Southern End
  7. Back To Back Zithers – Cicadas
  8. Bonfire Hill – The Blackthorn and the Raven
  9. Museum Of Natural History – wind arp. ii
  10. Benjamin Finger – Sleepy
  11. Damon Thomas – A Threat You Already Know Is There
  12. Inturist – Special Offer
  13. Felix Mir – idea2c3
  14. Higora – Against a Wen
  15. David Curington – #music
  16. Sulash Busana – Sudden Outburst of Cones
  17. Tim Koch – Just Blue (Telafonica’s Static Cling Mix)
  18. WDX – FS-Case-551634736
  19. Yves De Mey – Notion Blurring
  20. Earthen Well – Being (Pulled Apart)
  21. Radart – 301
  22. Ursula Sereghy – Magic User
  23. Georgia Oatley – Into The Deep Blue
  24. Sebastian Vivian – Thank You For Holding
  25. the Silvermine Tapes – Turn The Lights Down Low
  26. Autumns – Girl with the Green Ribbon
  27. Cloak Of Stars – A Sadness Beyond Galaxies
  28. SHEFFIELD PATROL GROUP – Paidir Bhéal Feirste i bhFear Manach
  29. Leitmotiv Limbo – Normalised
  30. Ambrose Chapel – Undead
  31. Imaginary Number – Pocket
  32. White Columns – Dramatic Moments
  33. Mr B & Mr C – Two Minutes Too Long
  34. Celine Arnauld – Quantization Pattern Index
  35. The Terrorists – Dutton’s a fucking asset of Trump who’s a fucking asset of Putin
  36. Mark Vernon – Derbyshire: The Drowned Villages of Derwent Valley
  37. Jacken Elswyth with CA Conrad – Curative time
  38. Thorn Wych – May the immortal Amma keep you seated
  39. Ultan O’Brien – Iron Mountain Foothills
  40. Lisa Knapp & Gerry Diver – Star Carr
  41. Ultan O’Brien – Seán Ó Duibhir A’ Ghleanna
  42. Brìghde Chaimbeul – Bog an Lochan
  43. Michael Gorman, Paddy Breen, Pat Howley – Tralee Jane / Maggie in the Wood
  44. tunng – Sixes
  45. Selkie – DNA Bourrees
  46. Maddie Ashman – dark
  47. Swimsuit – Make Me Frown
  48. Deep Sea Data – German Movie
  49. David Rovics – Deport the Billionaires
  50. Felix Mir – Ballroom
  51. Florigenix – Vector Shrine of Gentle Breath
  52. Florigenix – Passage of the Bird Queen
  53. Tim Koch – Besoit
