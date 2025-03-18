Four Larks and a Wren: 2025-03-18

  1. Jim White – Static on the Radio
  2. The Nighttime Ensemble – The Nighttime Ensemble
  3. Blochemy – faim 4
  4. Felix Mir – a haunted ocean
  5. E.L.Heath – Thee Wind, Thee
  6. Rural District Lo-Fi Recording Project – The Lower Part Is Earth
  7. Charmaine Lee – Hard Boiled (Live)
  8. Clout – Two Can Too
  9. Damon Thomas – Could No Longer Find Their Way
  10. their internal diapasons by Pointless Geometry – drzazgi
  11. Anahís Monges/ 4 Grados del Fuego – Los poros
  12. WDX – FS-Case-551634736
  13. Leitmotiv Limbo – Trade Offering
  14. Poppy H – Hunched Beneath Victorian Wall
  15. Dimitar Dodovski – Ono Bells
  16. Georgia Oatley – Roaded Eroded
  17. Joni Void – Everyday – A Sequel
  18. Peter Wullen – The Sleepwalker
  19. Ursula Sereghy – Wet and Innocent
  20. Museum Of Natural History – babel
  21. DOVS – Vernal Fall
  22. Radart – Flying Fox Colony
  23. Tim Koch – Rhino Song (Super Science Remix)
  24. Sebastian Vivian – Full Stop
  25. Shoeb Ahmad – Double Checks Against The Corner (d) (Peter Knight Version)
  26. The Grey Funz – Oxfordshire: Black Horse Tails
  27. Home for the Def – You’re So Groovy
  28. david a jaycock – Drink, drink and quench your thirst
  29. SHEFFIELD PATROL GROUP – The Haunting
  30. Imaginary Number – Pocket
  31. Celine Arnauld – Fragments of Automatic Variable
  32. Jacken Elswyth with CA Conrad – I peel
  33. Empty Vessel – Funshi 憤死 (Indignation Death)
  34. Tola Custy – A Leap Year Like No Other
  35. Lisa Knapp & Gerry Diver – Train Song
  36. White Columns – Not A Fuck You Song
  37. Mr B & Mr C – Work Force
  38. Thorn Wych – Ramble in the brambles
  39. Selkie – Good Drying
  40. Sarah Mary Chadwick – Take Me Out To a Bar
  41. Jachin Mee – There, Listening
  42. Swimsuit – Car Sick
  43. Deep Sea Data – Burn It Down
  44. Felix Mir – Waltz
