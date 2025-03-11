Four Larks and a Wren: 2025-03-11

March 11, 2025

  1. Jim White – Static on the Radio
  2. Tape Loop Orchestra – Voix Figées
  3. Geins’t Nait + Scanner + L.Petitgand – Sio
  4. Rural District Lo-Fi Recording Project – Welcome To This Ancient Church
  5. Damon Thomas – You See A Lot Of Death In A Small Town
  6. Peter Wullen – Master Of Inertia 1
  7. Bardo Todol & Mi Cosa De Resistance – El Origen De La Niebla
  8. Reptile Reptiles – Beneath the Black Ocean
  9. The Moon Mountaineer – Sea Of Senses
  10. Felix Mir – solitary (猫)
  11. Ursula Sereghy – Fight Child
  12. Georgia Oatley – Day Is Done (Live)
  13. Nikolaienko – Belated Procession II
  14. Tim Koch – Quasipede (Lackluster Some Mix)
  15. Miłosz Kędra – ouroboros
  16. Anahís Monges/ 4 Grados del Fuego – Pálpito
  17. WDX – ContactUs-617025877
  18. Berceuse Heroique – Roma Vjazemski – Nhava
  19. Roger Frampton – Open As The Sky
  20. Sebastian Vivian – Ledge Lines (bonus)
  21. Leitmotiv Limbo – Who Is Whispering?
  22. Radart – Trip Planet
  23. VALENTINA MAGALETTI & FANNY CHIARELLO – Reverse Fly
  24. Ronan Courty – Synesthesia
  25. James Rushford & Joe Talia – Harker
  26. Brassfoot – Double Speak (Intro)
  27. Mong Tong – Terracotta – Liars Remix
  28. Empty Vessel – Kagebara 陰腹 (Shadow Belly)
  29. White Columns – A Little Bit Okay
  30. Mr B & Mr C – Just Because You Are Famous
  31. Celine Arnauld – Central Logic Structure
  32. SHEFFIELD PATROL GROUP – LOVE SEX FEAR DEATH
  33. Imaginary Number – I’m In
  34. MOPCUT – Where to Begin ft. Dälek
  35. Poppy H – Eel & Pie
  36. david a jaycock – Moving through the woods
  37. Danny Diamond – A Dream of Home
  38. Jacken Elswyth with CA Conrad – Other shimmer compass
  39. Thorn Wych – Auld haunt
  40. Sopraterra – unglued
  41. Ben McElroy (with Debbie Armour) – Deosil
  42. Quinie – Macaphee Turn the Cattle
  43. Lisa Knapp & Gerry Diver – Hawk & Crow
  44. Selkie – Farewell To Erin
  45. Michael Gorman, Seamus Ennis, Tommy McGuire – If You Ever Go over to Ireland / Rakish Paddy
  46. Swimsuit – There Will Be Blood
  47. little-scale – Meow / Everything Momentary
  48. Felix Mir – March
  49. Tim Koch – Fobile Moaning
  50. Florigenix – Quantum Skip
