Four Larks and a Wren: 2025-02-18

- Jim White – Static on the Radio
- Natalia Beylis – Coy-Koi
- Rural District Lo-Fi Recording Project – East To Twelve Seventy and The Jacobeans
- Damon Thomas – Can’t Be Blamed On Youth
- Electric Hand – Daintree
- HAPPY TAPES – U WOKE ME
- Museum Of Natural History – night motel
- Anahís Monges/ 4 Grados del Fuego – Sólo siento el vacío como una liberación
- Jolanda Moletta – The Ritual
- The Leaf Library + Freda D’Souza – Tomorrow Is The Morning Of The World
- What to Believe – A.Fruit – Vocal
- Trond Jervell – Busset Pogs
- Scanner & Nurse with Wound – Conium Maculatum
- gribbles – What Are the Media?
- Sebastian Vivian – At Land
- Radart – Attack
- Georgia Oatley – For Ted
- SCRAPS – Peculiar Radio
- Throat & Chest – The End of Days has Begun.
- Leitmotiv Limbo – Sweeping The Floors For Slavery
- Zext – summer of festival
- Ghost Dubs – Dub Craft
- Mr B & Mr C – Pound of Flesh
- Wahono – Perbatasan Mulut
- Empty Vessel – Jūmonji Giri 十文字切り (Cross Shaped Cut)
- Traxman – Kill Da DJ (ft. Bobby Skillz & Sinjin Hawke)
- Slikback – Data
- Macie Stewart – Spring Becomes You, Spring Becomes New
- Laura Cannell – The Bridd Hremm
- Cormac Mac Diarmada – Iníon an Fhaoit’ ó’n nGleann
- Puuluup – Üksinda tantsima
- Alison O’Donnell & Gayle Brogan – Winged Sages
- Annelies Monseré & Goldscammer – My Finest Hour
- Cormorant Tree Oh – Reedy
- Thorn Wych – Longing song
- Selkie – Scottish Boy
- tunng – Didn’t Know Why
- The Mule Trade – Thief
- Lauren Bull – increasingly
- Sarah Mary Chadwick – Not Cool Like NY / Not Cool Like LA
- Tim Koch – Lull
- Felix Mir – Tide
Reader's opinions