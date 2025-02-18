Four Larks and a Wren: 2025-02-18

  1. Jim White – Static on the Radio
  2. Natalia Beylis – Coy-Koi
  3. Rural District Lo-Fi Recording Project – East To Twelve Seventy and The Jacobeans
  4. Damon Thomas – Can’t Be Blamed On Youth
  5. Electric Hand – Daintree
  6. HAPPY TAPES – U WOKE ME
  7. Museum Of Natural History – night motel
  8. Anahís Monges/ 4 Grados del Fuego – Sólo siento el vacío como una liberación
  9. Jolanda Moletta – The Ritual
  10. The Leaf Library + Freda D’Souza – Tomorrow Is The Morning Of The World
  11. What to Believe – A.Fruit – Vocal
  12. Trond Jervell – Busset Pogs
  13. Scanner & Nurse with Wound – Conium Maculatum
  14. gribbles – What Are the Media?
  15. Sebastian Vivian – At Land
  16. Radart – Attack
  17. Georgia Oatley – For Ted
  18. SCRAPS – Peculiar Radio
  19. Throat & Chest – The End of Days has Begun.
  20. Leitmotiv Limbo – Sweeping The Floors For Slavery
  21. Zext – summer of festival
  22. Ghost Dubs – Dub Craft
  23. Mr B & Mr C – Pound of Flesh
  24. Wahono – Perbatasan Mulut
  25. Empty Vessel – Jūmonji Giri 十文字切り (Cross Shaped Cut)
  26. Traxman – Kill Da DJ (ft. Bobby Skillz & Sinjin Hawke)
  27. Slikback – Data
  28. Macie Stewart – Spring Becomes You, Spring Becomes New
  29. Laura Cannell – The Bridd Hremm
  30. Cormac Mac Diarmada – Iníon an Fhaoit’ ó’n nGleann
  31. Puuluup – Üksinda tantsima
  32. Alison O’Donnell & Gayle Brogan – Winged Sages
  33. Annelies Monseré & Goldscammer – My Finest Hour
  34. Cormorant Tree Oh – Reedy
  35. Thorn Wych – Longing song
  36. Selkie – Scottish Boy
  37. tunng – Didn’t Know Why
  38. The Mule Trade – Thief
  39. Lauren Bull – increasingly
  40. Sarah Mary Chadwick – Not Cool Like NY / Not Cool Like LA
  41. Tim Koch – Lull
  42. Felix Mir – Tide
