Four Larks and a Wren: 2025-01-28

  1. Jim White – Static on the Radio
  2. dogs versus shadows – Ghost Artery Part 1
  3. A Distant Moon and a Line of Smoke – bricks
  4. Andrew Lang – Years & Years
  5. Kate Carr – these desk-bound daydreams
  6. Piotr Wiese – Another Perspective
  7. Flutter Ridder: Espen Friberg & Jenny Berger Myhre – Bright Colored Armor
  8. Gaudenz Badrutt, Ilia Belorukov, Wade Matthews – Fireflies
  9. Karen Willems – lamento
  10. Kirk Barley – Verre
  11. Damon Thomas – The Right Gift For Me
  12. Polonius – Domaine des Dioux
  13. Jamie Hamilton & Phaedra Ensemble – We Are Having An Excellent Nuclear War
  14. Sebastian Vivian – The Other Place
  15. IKSRE – 7min 6sec (Willebrant Rework)
  16. Penelope Trappes – Red Dove
  17. ethel cain – punish
  18. Holy Tongue – Ambulance Dub
  19. Jane Stevenson – Soloaloha
  20. Tim Gruchy – Jungles (Original Full-Length Version)
  21. Teether & Kuya Neil – ZOO
  22. Ghost Dubs – Wired Version
  23. Wahono – Daun Hitam
  24. Cumsleg Borenail – Drag A Newborn Needle Up That Forearm
  25. Bum Creek – Bollywood
  26. Slikback – Sea
  27. Rope Society – Salt
  28. Mr B & Mr C – Conclusions
  29. Dame Area – Devoción
  30. dbh and the Dark Pool – West Midlands: The Paranormal Origins of Black Sabbath
  31. Andrew Tuttle – Presents
  32. Thorn Wych – Ouch epi ptoe
  33. Jacken Elswyth with CA Conrad – Other shimmer compass
  34. Annelies Monseré & Goldscammer – Simple Fractures
  35. Cormorant Tree Oh – To Be Flowers
  36. Selkie – Marching Gnomes
  37. VARO – Red Robin
  38. Macdara Yeates – The Kerry Recruit
  39. tunng – Everything Else
  40. Gilly & Bede – Dawn
  41. Jesse Welles – The Inauguration
  42. Tim Koch – Besoit
  43. Jeffrey Lewis – Sometimes Life Hits You
  44. little-scale – ehhh
  45. Deep Sea Data – Nothing Happens
  46. Felix Mir – Theme for Ocean
