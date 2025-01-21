Four Larks and a Wren: 2025-01-21

  1. Jim White – Static on the Radio
  2. Houser/Jacques/Montiel/Salinas/Weathers – Tumbleweeds
  3. Andrew Lang – Frailty
  4. A Distant Moon and a Line of Smoke – take off / softening
  5. IKSRE – Black and Purple (anthéne Remix)
  6. Broken Chip – Silent Dialogue
  7. Jack Buenfeld, Louis Alexander Campbell, Luka Kilgariff-Johnson – Crossways – 03
  8. Jolanda Moletta and Karen Vogt – Suspended Between Worlds (side one)
  9. Throat & Chest – A swallowed cup.
  10. Damon Thomas – Prevailing Trends
  11. Jamie Hamilton & Phaedra Ensemble – I Have Heard Noise At This Location
  12. The Billows Burn Bright – Burnt Coat Harbor
  13. Marianna Maruyama & Hessel Veldman – Softly, at first
  14. Michel Banabila – E.T.
  15. Wet Bear – Eel Cave, The Rise and Fall
  16. Piotr Wiese – Perspective
  17. Morton Feldman and Tobias Hume – A Question
  18. Adam Coney & Richard Pike – Sounds Of Levitation
  19. Georgia Oatley – Into The Deep Blue
  20. sam – warm box
  21. Felix Mir – tiger mountain peasant song
  22. Tremble With Joy – Where We Are Is Here
  23. odd person – earthquake anxiety
  24. DJ TR!P – Nightwalking (The Xylazine Shuffle)
  25. TOMSEA – Ascend
  26. Quiz MVE – My First Video
  27. Ghost Dubs – Dub Regulator
  28. Mr B & Mr C – Relevance
  29. Holy Balm – Hand Over Fire
  30. Rope Society – White Disc
  31. Cumsleg Borenail – Low Born
  32. Loraine James – HEY WATCH OUT (w/KAVARI)
  33. UKAEA – BADGER2
  34. Andrew Tuttle – Presence
  35. Annelies Monseré & Goldscammer – Happiness Is Within Sight
  36. Heidi Harris – Stolen Child
  37. Cormorant Tree Oh – Tied And Grinded
  38. Samantha Whates & Ida Wenøe – Velvet Heart
  39. Lisa O’Neill feat. Peter Doherty – Homeless In The Thousands (Dublin In The Digital Age)
  40. Emmaleen Tangleweed – Bone House
  41. Macdara Yeates – Rocking The Cradle
  42. LUNATRAKTORS – Wassail
  43. Stick In The Wheel – Hush
  44. Deep Sea Data – Hit Factory
  45. jesse Welles – war isn’t murder
  46. Discarded – Jesus is my Lawyer
  47. little-scale – We Do What We Can – 05
  48. Tim Koch – Besoit
