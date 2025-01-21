Four Larks and a Wren: 2025-01-21

- Jim White – Static on the Radio
- Houser/Jacques/Montiel/Salinas/Weathers – Tumbleweeds
- Andrew Lang – Frailty
- A Distant Moon and a Line of Smoke – take off / softening
- IKSRE – Black and Purple (anthéne Remix)
- Broken Chip – Silent Dialogue
- Jack Buenfeld, Louis Alexander Campbell, Luka Kilgariff-Johnson – Crossways – 03
- Jolanda Moletta and Karen Vogt – Suspended Between Worlds (side one)
- Throat & Chest – A swallowed cup.
- Damon Thomas – Prevailing Trends
- Jamie Hamilton & Phaedra Ensemble – I Have Heard Noise At This Location
- The Billows Burn Bright – Burnt Coat Harbor
- Marianna Maruyama & Hessel Veldman – Softly, at first
- Michel Banabila – E.T.
- Wet Bear – Eel Cave, The Rise and Fall
- Piotr Wiese – Perspective
- Morton Feldman and Tobias Hume – A Question
- Adam Coney & Richard Pike – Sounds Of Levitation
- Georgia Oatley – Into The Deep Blue
- sam – warm box
- Felix Mir – tiger mountain peasant song
- Tremble With Joy – Where We Are Is Here
- odd person – earthquake anxiety
- DJ TR!P – Nightwalking (The Xylazine Shuffle)
- TOMSEA – Ascend
- Quiz MVE – My First Video
- Ghost Dubs – Dub Regulator
- Mr B & Mr C – Relevance
- Holy Balm – Hand Over Fire
- Rope Society – White Disc
- Cumsleg Borenail – Low Born
- Loraine James – HEY WATCH OUT (w/KAVARI)
- UKAEA – BADGER2
- Andrew Tuttle – Presence
- Annelies Monseré & Goldscammer – Happiness Is Within Sight
- Heidi Harris – Stolen Child
- Cormorant Tree Oh – Tied And Grinded
- Samantha Whates & Ida Wenøe – Velvet Heart
- Lisa O’Neill feat. Peter Doherty – Homeless In The Thousands (Dublin In The Digital Age)
- Emmaleen Tangleweed – Bone House
- Macdara Yeates – Rocking The Cradle
- LUNATRAKTORS – Wassail
- Stick In The Wheel – Hush
- Deep Sea Data – Hit Factory
- jesse Welles – war isn’t murder
- Discarded – Jesus is my Lawyer
- little-scale – We Do What We Can – 05
- Tim Koch – Besoit
Reader's opinions