Four Larks and a Wren: 2025-01-14

- Jim White – Static on the Radio
- amby downs – garrawang + biderap: black field cricket mating song
- Andrew Lang – Fealty
- Cat Tyson Hughes – Goldfields
- Kate Carr – Usually concealed in dense foliage
- Pefkin – The Sea is a Mirror
- Throat & Chest – A swallowed cup.
- Amongst Myselves – End of Nights
- little-scale – Soundscape for ‘Climate Canons’ (Short Version)
- Shatr Collective – The First Speech (November 3)
- Troth – Mosaic
- Alula Down – Hiraeth
- Fiona Brice – Hotel Amour
- Delphine Dora – Le grand passage III
- Natalia Beylis – The Roots of the Mountain Ash Embrace the Stone (excerpt)
- Laila Sakini – MM04 – excerpt 5: Bumbly Me
- Sonya Lifschitz & Robert Davidson – General what about if the...(JFK & Eisenhower)
- Māpura Music – The Devil Box.
- Inept – Counter-Continuity
- p cain – scrawl
- Dave Graney and Clare Moore – Featuring Stuart Perera – Girls Are Famous
- TOMSEA – Ascend
- Moor Mother – ALL THE MONEY (feat. Alya Al Sultani)
- Heaven’s Chair – Chest Push
- Stonecirclesampler – The Drawing (SCS Remix)
- DJ TR!P – Penance (feat. ovorigin) (DJ Tr!p Remix)
- The Both And – Mytheme
- Ghost Dubs – The Regulator
- Eyes More Skull Than Eyes – Abyssal Torment Rendezvous
- David Curington – BUY THIS THING
- Simon J Karis – Roses
- White Columns – Horse Float
- Dame Area – Tú me hiciste creer
- William Jack – Theme
- Michael Plater – The Spirit Medium
- Jem Finer – Y Geseg Fedi Hedi Gedi
- Shovel Dance Collective – Four Loom Weaver
- Macdara Yeates – The Shores of Lough Bran
- The Rheingans Sisters – Livet Behöver Inga Droger
- Jacken Elswyth – Warm Machinery
- Bridget and Kitty – North Country Maid
- Apolline – Móðir Mín Í Kví, Kví
- Cormorant Tree Oh – Tied And Grinded
- short snarl – Above The Knee
- John Francis Flynn – Mole in the Ground
- fhae – flake
- The Native Cats – My Risks Is Art
- Avalon Kane with Stu Patterson – Align
- Tristan Louth-Robins – Eternal Exposure
- part timer – Routine
