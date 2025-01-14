Four Larks and a Wren: 2025-01-14

  1. Jim White – Static on the Radio
  2. amby downs – garrawang + biderap: black field cricket mating song
  3. Andrew Lang – Fealty
  4. Cat Tyson Hughes – Goldfields
  5. Kate Carr – Usually concealed in dense foliage
  6. Pefkin – The Sea is a Mirror
  7. Throat & Chest – A swallowed cup.
  8. Amongst Myselves – End of Nights
  9. little-scale – Soundscape for ‘Climate Canons’ (Short Version)
  10. Shatr Collective – The First Speech (November 3)
  11. Troth – Mosaic
  12. Alula Down – Hiraeth
  13. Fiona Brice – Hotel Amour
  14. Delphine Dora – Le grand passage III
  15. Natalia Beylis – The Roots of the Mountain Ash Embrace the Stone (excerpt)
  16. Laila Sakini – MM04 – excerpt 5: Bumbly Me
  17. Sonya Lifschitz & Robert Davidson – General what about if the​.​.​.​(​JFK & Eisenhower)
  18. Māpura Music – The Devil Box.
  19. Inept – Counter​-​Continuity
  20. p cain – scrawl
  21. Dave Graney and Clare Moore – Featuring Stuart Perera – Girls Are Famous
  22. TOMSEA – Ascend
  23. Moor Mother – ALL THE MONEY (feat. Alya Al Sultani)
  24. Heaven’s Chair – Chest Push
  25. Stonecirclesampler – The Drawing (SCS Remix)
  26. DJ TR!P – Penance (feat. ovorigin) (DJ Tr​!​p Remix)
  27. The Both And – Mytheme
  28. Ghost Dubs – The Regulator
  29. Eyes More Skull Than Eyes – Abyssal Torment Rendezvous
  30. David Curington – BUY THIS THING
  31. Simon J Karis – Roses
  32. White Columns – Horse Float
  33. Dame Area – Tú me hiciste creer
  34. William Jack – Theme
  35. Michael Plater – The Spirit Medium
  36. Jem Finer – Y Geseg Fedi Hedi Gedi
  37. Shovel Dance Collective – Four Loom Weaver
  38. Macdara Yeates – The Shores of Lough Bran
  39. The Rheingans Sisters – Livet Beh​ö​ver Inga Droger
  40. Jacken Elswyth – Warm Machinery
  41. Bridget and Kitty – North Country Maid
  42. Apolline – M​ó​ð​ir M​í​n Í Kv​í​, Kví
  43. Cormorant Tree Oh – Tied And Grinded
  44. short snarl – Above The Knee
  45. John Francis Flynn – Mole in the Ground
  46. fhae – flake
  47. The Native Cats – My Risks Is Art
  48. Avalon Kane with Stu Patterson – Align
  49. Tristan Louth-Robins – Eternal Exposure
  50. part timer – Routine
