Four Larks and a Wren: 2025-01-07

- Jim White – Static on the Radio
- Tom Marioni – Yellow Sound For Kandinsky
- The Moon Mountaineer – The Night Bird
- Jonnine – December 32nd
- Low Flung – Resist
- Deep Sea Data – Flower Power
- Broken Chip – Fading Light
- Cilt – the wind can never follow
- Willebrant – Scott was here (a Saturday night rendition)
- Jenny Sturgeon – supple.sofa.trackers
- CLAIR – Love with Jude Rogers
- Penelope Trappes – Harmonic No. 4
- Damon Thomas – Prevailing Trends
- IKSRE – Black and Purple (anthéne Remix)
- Jan Jelinek – Joseph Beuys, it was you who said: Democracy is so big one can only sing about it. You recently made your debut as a singer. Which democracy are you singing about?
- Panoptique Electrical – For Oceans
- Megan Alice Clune – A flash in the pan (live)
- Lisa Lerkenfeldt – Improvisation in a drain (with Abby Sundborn)
- Patricia Wolf – The Secret Lives of Birds
- Cucina Povera – Ruskohaikaran Uni
- Karen Vogt – cloud forty-three
- AGF – SKINgame
- Lalén Ríos Luna – I am sorry to burden you with my climate anxiety
- Felix Mir – Theme for Whimsy
- Lauren Abineri – Pink N Gold
- Let X=y – DubThousandThousandThousand (The DNA Lounge Dark Mix)
- LOULA YORKE – It’s been decided that if you lay down no-one will die
- bongomwizardmountain – NIGHT/DAY II
- r.domain – Third Breath
- Tim Koch – Shudder ROM (Shudder to Think Adrien75 Mix)
- Found Tape – 1-A
- Warren Rasmussen – History Loves an Idiot
- Holy Balm – Hand Over Fire
- Poppy H – Afters
- Anoname X Amamanita Axaxaxanax Glass Seer – We All Deserve To B Treated W Respect
- Mr B & Mr C – Introspection
- Cumsleg Borenail – Low Born
- Wex Dabbler – Is Rotten
- Daniel Weaver – Nottinghamshire: Ghosts of the Meadows, Sneinton and Forest Fields
- Ian Lynch – Hung by Wire
- Laura Cannell – The Cosmic Spheres of Being Human
- Landless – The Fisherman’s Wife
- Sealionwoman – River
- Annelies Monseré – Simple fractures
- Milkweed – My Father’s Sheep is Dead
- Tristwch Y Fenywod – Blodyn Gwyrdd
- Telenn Tri – Elizabeth Kelly’s Delight
- Stick In The Wheel – A Thousand Pokes
- Basty H – Penguin And Possum
- Wake In Fright – Makin’ Me Forget
- Dom Sensitive – R&D
- newager – summer breezy 1
- jaditr – age of abundance pt 1
