Four Larks and a Wren: 2025-01-07

  1. Jim White – Static on the Radio
  2. Tom Marioni – Yellow Sound For Kandinsky
  3. The Moon Mountaineer – The Night Bird
  4. Jonnine – December 32nd
  5. Low Flung – Resist
  6. Deep Sea Data – Flower Power
  7. Broken Chip – Fading Light
  8. Cilt – the wind can never follow
  9. Willebrant – Scott was here (a Saturday night rendition)
  10. Jenny Sturgeon – supple​.​sofa​.​trackers
  11. CLAIR – Love with Jude Rogers
  12. Penelope Trappes – Harmonic No. 4
  13. Damon Thomas – Prevailing Trends
  14. IKSRE – Black and Purple (anthe​́​ne Remix)
  15. Jan Jelinek – Joseph Beuys, it was you who said: Democracy is so big one can only sing about it. You recently made your debut as a singer. Which democracy are you singing about?
  16. Panoptique Electrical – For Oceans
  17. Megan Alice Clune – A flash in the pan (live)
  18. Lisa Lerkenfeldt – Improvisation in a drain (with Abby Sundborn)
  19. Patricia Wolf – The Secret Lives of Birds
  20. Cucina Povera – Ruskohaikaran Uni
  21. Karen Vogt – cloud forty​-​three
  22. AGF – SKINgame
  23. Lalén Ríos Luna – I am sorry to burden you with my climate anxiety
  24. Felix Mir – Theme for Whimsy
  25. Lauren Abineri – Pink N Gold
  26. Let X=y – DubThousandThousandThousand (The DNA Lounge Dark Mix)
  27. LOULA YORKE – It’s been decided that if you lay down no​-​one will die
  28. bongomwizardmountain – NIGHT​/​DAY II
  29. r.domain – Third Breath
  30. Tim Koch – Shudder ROM (Shudder to Think Adrien75 Mix)
  31. Found Tape – 1​-​A
  32. Warren Rasmussen – History Loves an Idiot
  33. Holy Balm – Hand Over Fire
  34. Poppy H – Afters
  35. Anoname X Amamanita Axaxaxanax Glass Seer – We All Deserve To B Treated W Respect
  36. Mr B & Mr C – Introspection
  37. Cumsleg Borenail – Low Born
  38. Wex Dabbler – Is Rotten
  39. Daniel Weaver – Nottinghamshire: Ghosts of the Meadows, Sneinton and Forest Fields
  40. Ian Lynch – Hung by Wire
  41. Laura Cannell – The Cosmic Spheres of Being Human
  42. Landless – The Fisherman’s Wife
  43. Sealionwoman – River
  44. Annelies Monseré – Simple fractures
  45. Milkweed – My Father’s Sheep is Dead
  46. Tristwch Y Fenywod – Blodyn Gwyrdd
  47. Telenn Tri – Elizabeth Kelly’s Delight
  48. Stick In The Wheel – A Thousand Pokes
  49. Basty H – Penguin And Possum
  50. Wake In Fright – Makin’ Me Forget
  51. Dom Sensitive – R&D
  52. newager – summer breezy 1
  53. jaditr – age of abundance pt 1
